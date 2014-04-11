Preview: 76ers at Grizzlies

(Updated: UPDATES Grizzlies playoff situation after Dallas loss on Thursday)

The Memphis Grizzlies have an opportunity to improve their playoff chances when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Grizzlies began a two-game homestand with a clutch 107-102 win over Miami on Wednesday, and are one game behind the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference. Memphis ends its season with a visit to Phoenix on Monday followed by a game at home against Dallas.

Mike Conley scored 26 points, Zach Randolph had 25 and Marc Gasol chipped in 20 in the win over the Heat, the 12th straight at home for Memphis. Philadelphia dropped its second straight game and its 30th in the last 32 with a 125-114 setback at Toronto on Wednesday. Henry Sims continued his solid play with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

ABOUT THE SIXERS (17-61): If Philadelphia fails to win any of its four remaining games it will wind up with the second-most losses in a season in franchise history, with a better mark than only the 1972-73 team, which was the worst in NBA history with a 9-73 record. However, the Sixers did win their last road game, a 111-102 victory at Boston last Friday, and have averaged 105.7 points in their last three contests. Sims, who barely saw any action before being traded from Cleveland in February, is averaging 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 22 games with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (46-32): Randolph was 8-of-8 from the floor in the first quarter alone, finishing 12-of-15 with 11 rebounds in a game Memphis had to have. He had 14 points in the last meeting with Philadelphia and was part of a stifling defensive effort that forced 22 turnovers and held the Sixers to 37.3 percent shooting in a 103-77 rout at Philadelphia. Randolph has a double-double in five of his last six home games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Sixers’ reserves by a 46-26 margin in the previous encounter.

2. Sixers PG Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 19.3 points on 55.8 percent shooting this month.

3. Memphis ranks last in the NBA with 381 3-pointers made, while Philadelphia is last at 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, 76ers 89