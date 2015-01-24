Preview: 76ers at Grizzlies

(Updated: CORRECTING title)

The Memphis Grizzlies look to stay on top of the Southwest Division standings when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The Grizzlies have won five of their last six games - including an impressive 92-86 triumph over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to stay one step ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Memphis has held its opponents under 100 points in each of its last five victories and hopes to beat the struggling 76ers for the fifth consecutive time.

Philadelphia has dropped six of its last seven games following a 91-86 setback to the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors on Friday night. The 76ers have lost eight of their last nine road games - including the last three by an average margin of 23 points - and have been held to 90 points or fewer six times during that span. Philadelphia has failed to reach 100 points in 20 straight games and hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating the Grizzlies for the first time since Dec. 26, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-35): Tony Wroten has missed the last five games with what the team initially described as a sprained right knee, but further tests revealed that he has a partially torn ACL and will be sidelined indefinitely. Robert Covington scored a team-high 18 points while Nerlens Noel collected 12 and 14 rebounds in the loss to Toronto after sitting out the previous game with an upper respiratory infection. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute added 10 points and five rebounds after missing the previous two games with a bruised knee.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (30-12): Marc Gasol had one of his best all-around games of the season after recording 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in the win over the Raptors. Gasol became the first player in franchise history to be named a starter on the Western Conference All-Star Team. “I am honored and humbled to be selected as a starter for the All-Star Game,” he told reporters. “I look forward to representing my teammates, the organization, the city of Memphis and the entire Mid-South community and Grizzlies fans across the world.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last eight meetings with the 76ers.

2. Memphis has won five of its last six home games.

3. Philadelphia is 2-15 against Western Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 110, 76ers 91