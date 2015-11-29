Preview: 76ers at Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers just set the record for the longest losing streak in the history of the four major North American sports with their 27th straight setback dating back to last season on Friday. The road to win No. 1 does not get any easier when the 76ers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Philadelphia is not done with records and could set the mark for the longest losing streak to start a season with an 18th straight defeat on Sunday, breaking a tie with its own 0-17 start to last season. The longest previous record overall was 26 games, which the 76ers hit last season to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a baseball team from the American Association in 1889. The Grizzlies fell for the second time in eight games 116-101 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday as power forward Zach Randolph (knee) missed his fifth straight contest. Randolph was a game-time decision on Friday and could be ready to go up against the young Philadelphia frontcourt of Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor on Sunday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-17): The most remarkable thing about Philadelphia’s start has been coach Brett Brown’s ability to relay positive messages consistently, and he again praised an effort that saw his team battle into the final minutes of Friday’s 116-114 loss at Houston. “This (loss) was different because we clawed our way back,” Brown told reporters.” We did it with an unlikely crew. We went the smallest of small ball. … It was a game that was a team effort to get back into the game, and we put the effort we needed to with a bunch of different looks.” The small lineup was necessitated in part because Noel (knee) was a late scratch and is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (9-8): Memphis had held four straight opponents under 100 points but was a step slow on Friday and sent the Hawks to the free-throw line 36 times in the loss. “We lacked urgency defensively,” head coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “They got too many easy baskets. Deep penetration was a problem. We chased our tail far too much.” Randolph’s return can only help the defense, and the Grizzlies will make a call on his status prior to start time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers F Robert Covington recorded 14 steals in the last two games.

2. Grizzlies G Courtney Lee is 14-of-24 from the field in two games since going scoreless Tuesday against Dallas.

3. Memphis has taken five straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 99, 76ers 91