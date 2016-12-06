Preview: 76ers at Grizzlies

Marc Gasol is carrying the Memphis Grizzlies through a stretch of injuries and the center looks to help the club to its fourth straight victory when it hosts the woeful Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Gasol had one of the top all-around games of his career with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Grizzlies registered a 110-108 double-overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The triple-double was only part of Gasol's standout night as he made the tying 3-pointer in regulation, blocked a potential winning shot by New Orleans forward Terrence Jones in the first overtime and hit a 17-footer for the winning points in the second extra session as Memphis improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. "People keep talking about it but most of our games are close," Gasol said afterward. "I can't remember a blowout. We feel comfortable in those situations because we trust our defense and we don't panic." The 76ers will be without centers Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor (illness) against the Grizzlies as the club continues to rest Embiid on the second night of back-to-backs after he missed the past two seasons with foot injuries. Embiid's presence on Monday didn't prevent Philadelphia from suffering a 106-98 home setback to the Denver Nuggets for its seventh straight defeat.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TCN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-17): Philadelphia was expected to show progress this season but all indications point to a fourth consecutive 60-loss campaign. Embiid is displaying progress and showing signs he may develop into a top-flight center but Okafor started slowly after last year's season-ending knee injury and still hasn't reached 20 points in a game this season. Philadelphia badly misses the veteran presence of guard Jerryd Bayless (wrist), who will miss his sixth straight contest and has played in just three games all season.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (14-8): The high amount of injuries has catapulted guard Troy Daniels from rarely used reserve to stellar sharpshooter and he knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points against the Pelicans. Daniels is averaging 24.5 points over the past four games — including a career-high 31 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday — after having just 13 points all season prior to the increase in minutes. "The hoop's like an ocean," Daniels, who has 13 3-pointers over the past two games, told reporters. "As a shooter, that's what you want to see. I'm getting my rhythm and slowing down a bit. I've been working all summer just for this moment."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies posted a 104-99 double-overtime road victory Nov. 23 for their eighth consecutive win over the 76ers.

2. Philadelphia swingman Nik Stauskas is 4-of-24 shooting over the past three games.

3. Memphis PF Zach Randolph (mother's death) has missed the past seven games and is expected back sometime this week.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, 76ers 86