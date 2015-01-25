Grizzlies show 76ers how it’s done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- For a young Philadelphia 76ers team, Saturday at FedExForum was another night of NBA education and looking for small victories after getting whipped 101-83 by the Memphis Grizzlies in another lopsided loss.

The 76ers (8-36) lost their fifth straight. Playing their second game in as many nights made their challenge that much greater.

“Their college season would have ended 10 games ago,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “This back-to-back type of night is the NBA. This is a lesson for them on how to deal with a physical, elite, playoff team.”

Memphis power forward Zach Randolph had another stat-stuffing night. He scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, had four assists and even made a 3-pointer.

Randolph’s double-double was his eighth straight (24th this season) since returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss nine games. It was also his 14th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds, tying his 14-game run in January 2011.

But the Grizzlies (31-12) had things to work on, too. It was another night of coach Dave Joerger trotting out a different starting lineup and looking at different combinations as the team assimilates recent acquisition Jeff Green into the offense.

Green started at small forward and finished with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. He was 2 of 2 on 3-pointers, but Joerger was most pleased with his work near the rim.

“The aggressiveness he showed in getting in the paint was tremendous because he’s a good passer. People know that,” Joerger said. “At 6-9, he throws passes around the court that are not hang-time passes. He zips it pretty good.”

And the Grizzlies haven’t been shy about calling plays to get Green running toward the basket.

“That’s all coach,” Green said. “He’s getting me in great positions to attack the rim.”

And new teammates Randolph, center Marc Gasol (nine points and seven rebounds) and point guard Mike Conley (nine points) are making life easier for Green than it was with the talent-short Boston Celtics.

“I have the bigs and guard play I didn’t have there,” Green said.

Joerger even left Green on the court with the game well in hand to give him more time in the new system and to also look at him playing next to guard Vince Carter, who scored 13 points off the bench and had six rebounds and three assists.

“It wasn’t pretty at first, but hopefully it is something that can get better,” Joerger said.

The 76ers were never closer than 15 points in the second half. Memphis led by as many as 25.

Forward Jerami Grant led Philadelphia with 16 points off the bench. Guard Michael Carter-Williams had 10 points with six assists.

The 76ers did outscored the Grizzlies 42-41 in the second half, which Brown said was the goal established at halftime when they trailed 60-41.

“They’re a tough team and we’re a young team,” Carter-Williams said. “They’re just a better team.”

Memphis was 37 of 79 from the field (46.8 percent). The 76ers went 31 of 81 (38.3 percent).

Philadelphia finished with 24 turnovers to just 18 assists. The Grizzlies outscored the 76ers 52-32 in the paint.

“Guys like them, you have to limit your mistakes,” Sixers center Nerlens Noel (seven points, six rebounds) said. “They capitalize on anything.”

In the Grizzlies’ previous game, Joerger started Green and moved Tony Allen from small forward to shooting guard and had Courtney Lee coming off the bench. On Saturday night, Lee returned to the starting lineup at shooting guard and Allen came off the bench.

Going forward, Joerger said who starts would be a “night-to-night deal.”

Allen, who has been essential to the Grizzlies as a defensive stopper, said, “I understand what it is. It’s bigger than Tony Allen. Manu Ginobili comes off the bench, so what can I say?”

NOTES: Fans voted Memphis C Marc Gasol into the Western Conference starting lineup for the NBA All-Star Game. It’s Gasol’s second career All-Start selection, but his first as a starter and the first time in franchise history a player has been chosen to start. “He may be the best center in basketball for a bunch of reasons,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. ... This also marks the first time two brothers have been in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, with F Pau Gasol of the Chicago Bulls starting for the Eastern Conference. ... Memphis trailed by 18 points in the Dec. 13 game at Philadelphia, rallied to force overtime, and won 120-115 as PG Mike Conley scored a career-best 36 points. “Probably the most disappointing loss of our year,” Brown said. “Now we don’t have our leading scorer in Tony Wroten,” who will have surgery for a partial ACL tear.