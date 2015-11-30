Tight loss to Grizzlies leaves 76ers 0-18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- This deep into a history-making losing streak, the Philadelphia 76ers are running out of words.

“It was what you saw (in the fourth quarter),” Philadelphia center Jahlil Okafor said after the Memphis Grizzlies earned a 92-84 win Sunday at FedExForum, sending the 76ers to their 18th consecutive loss to start the season. “We turned it over a few times. Missed some shots.”

The 76ers tied the NBA’s all-time mark for most losses to begin a season, set in 2009 by the New Jersey Nets. It was Philadelphia’s 28th consecutive defeat dating back to last season, the longest skid by a team in any major North American sport.

Philadelphia committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter while shooting 18.8 percent from the floor (3-for-16) in the period.

As has happened several times during the streak, the 76ers couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead. They went up 76-71 on a pair of free throws from guard Isaiah Canaan (team-high 16 points) at the 7:38 mark. However, the Grizzlies went on an 18-3 run to go up 89-79 as forward Jeff Green (13 points) hit a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining.

After that, the 76ers never made it a one-possession game.

For the Grizzlies (10-8), the comeback was a matter of averting sporting disaster.

“We didn’t want to be that team,” point guard Mike Conley (game-high 20 points and five assists) said of potentially being the first team to lose to the 76ers this season. “We’d end up being in the history books forever.”

That said, Conley gave the 76ers props for the way they played.

“They are out there playing as hard as any other team,” Conley said. “They are scrapping and giving you different looks.”

Memphis power forward Zach Randolph posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and center Marc Gasol had nine points and 12 rebounds. Forward Matt Barnes chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Grizzlies (10-8).

Memphis gave the 76ers extra opportunities by committing a season-high 26 turnovers, which Philadelphia converted into 28 points. However, the 76ers, who average more turnovers than any team in the NBA, gave the ball away 27 times Sunday, leading to 25 Grizzlies points.

To a certain extent, it was exactly what the 76ers wanted to do: create chaos. Coach Brett Brown was determined to stay out of a ground-and-pound game that would favor Gasol and Randolph.

“Play with pace and space and avoid the fistfight,” Brown said. “You know that gives you the best chance of being in the game and maybe stealing a win.”

This was the last game of a six-game road trip for the 76ers, and the previous four losses were all by five points or fewer.

“I think we made tons of progression,” said Okafor, who finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. “We’re competing with every team, going down to the wire.”

Memphis shot 42 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range (four of 13). The 76ers shot 39 percent from the floor and made 12 of 36 (33.3 percent) from long distance.

The Grizzlies had a 49-41 rebounding edge, including a 15-8 advantage on the offensive glass. There, the fistfight couldn’t be avoided, as Randolph had seven offensive boards.

Still, the Grizzlies had to finish. Okafor hit a cutting finger-roll layup with 47 seconds left in the game to pull the 76ers within 89-84. The 76ers never hit another shot, and the Grizzlies made three of four free throws to end the game.

The veteran Grizzlies did what the young 76ers are still learning to do.

“We can relate,” Conley said, referring to years of struggles when first drafted by Memphis. “It can turn around. We’re one of the organizations that have done it.”

NOTES: Rookie 76ers C Jahlil Okafor was reportedly pulled over on the Ben Franklin Bridge about three weeks ago for driving 108 mph. Okafor also has been involved in two incidents outside night clubs this season. Okafor, 19, issued an apology for the incidents. ... Philadelphia second-year C/F Nerlens Noel did not play Sunday due to right knee soreness. Noel is the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 8.4 boards per game. ... Atlanta’s 116-101 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night at FedExForum stopped a four-game Memphis home winning streak. ... Veteran swingman Vince Carter scored a season-high 14 points off the bench for Memphis in the game with Atlanta and hit four 3-pointers, including a 65-foot heave at the end of the first quarter. It was the longest made basket of Carter’s career. Carter had two points Sunday. ... Sixers coach Brett Brown is impressed with the progress that F Robert Covington is making. Covington began the game second on the team in scoring (13.3 points) and third in rebounding (6.0).