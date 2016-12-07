Grizzlies beat 76ers for fourth straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Marc Gasol has become accustomed to carrying the load for the Memphis Grizzlies. With point guard Mike Conley missing because of a lower back injury and power forward Zach Randolph just now rejoining the team after missing seven games following the death of his mother, Gasol has been the focal point.

He was again Tuesday night as he posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Grizzlies held on to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 96-91 at FedExForum.

Memphis (15-8) extended its winning streak to four games while the 76ers (4-18) lost their eighth straight.

And on this night, Randolph was part of the effort. He scored 12 points with 14 rebounds after a two-week layoff.

"He did what he does best," Gasol said. "Fights. Rebounds. Helps. Wins."

Said Randolph: "It felt good to be back with my brothers competing, getting my heart rate up."

Randolph also did nothing for the 76ers' disposition. Philadelphia led 77-76 going into the fourth quarter. After losing the lead, the 76ers went on a late 8-0 run and were up 91-89 with 1:57 to play after a jumper from forward Dario Saric, who had 17 points and seven rebounds.

But Randolph stopped the run and tied the game at 91-91 with a putback at the 1:25 mark. Two free throws from Gasol and one from Tony Allen (nine points) put the lead at 94-91. The 76ers' Nik Stauskas (12 points) missed a corner three with 3.9 seconds to play that would have tied the game.

Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (13 points and 10 rebounds) finished the scoring with two more free throws.

Randolph, meanwhile scored eight of his points and pulled down nine of his rebounds in that fourth quarter.

"He hurt us on the offensive glass (four rebounds in the fourth quarter), especially at the end of the game," said Philadelphia forward Ersan Ilyasova, who posted a double-double with 23 points and a season-best 17 rebounds. "We were short on big guys and we tried to stay out of foul trouble. They are really heavy-weighted on the inside with Gasol and Zach Randolph."

The 76ers were without centers Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor and big man Nerlens Noe, which made Randolph seem all that much bigger.

"He rebounds in his sleep," said Philadelphia coach Brett Brown. "He's got an uncanny ability to come up with those me-or-you plays, and it's him. He does so much work below sort of the vision line of referees. He's very clever."

The Sixers, who came in ranked 26th in the NBA in free-throw shooting (73.5 percent), made just 13 of 26 from the foul line (50 percent). Memphis owned a 53-45 rebounding advantage, and the Grizzlies outscored the Sixers in the paint 52-34.

Philadelphia made 32 of 82 shots from the field for 39 percent and hit 14 of 41 from 3-point range for 34.1 percent. The Grizzlies made 33 of 86 shots for 38.4 percent and were just 2 of 17 from distance for 11.8 percent.

In addition to the double-double, Gasol added three assists, two blocks and a steal. Guard Wade Baldwin scored 11 points off the Memphis bench and guard Troy Daniels chipped in 10 points despite going 1 of 8 from behind the arc.

Gasol again saw plenty of double-teaming.

"We are getting used to that now," said Memphis coach David Fizdale. "Marc is playing so well, you can't blame (teams)."

Gasol is also getting used to it and to this point has adjusted well enough to have scored 25 or more points in three of his last four games.

"I'm just trying to find the angle," Gasol said. "You still have to find different ways to score. I just want the ball. I don't care where or how."

NOTES: The Grizzlies' 110-108 double-overtime victory at New Orleans on Monday night makes them 10-0 in "super-clutch" games where the margin is within three points during any time of the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. ... Philadelphia continues to be careful with rookie C Joel Embiid. He played just short of 26 minutes on Monday and scored 16 points. The 76ers decided to sit him Tuesday as a precaution. Drafted in 2014, Embiid missed two seasons because of a broken bone in his foot. ... Philadelphia also was without C Jahlil Okafor (gastroenteritis), F/C Nerlens Noel (left knee soreness), F Robert Covington (left knee sprain) and G Jerryd Bayless (sore left wrist). ... Memphis PF Zach Randolph returned to action Tuesday after missing seven games (bereavement) ... C Marc Gasol had his second career triple-double (28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) in the win over New Orleans.