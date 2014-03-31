Preview: 76ers at Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers halted their 26-game losing streak prior to taking sole possession of the longest skid in NBA history and now turn their attention to ending a 12-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Philadelphia matched the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers for longest skid in league history before exploding for a 123-98 trouncing of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Atlanta also has been struggling with six straight losses while attempting to hold onto a playoff spot.

The Hawks have won just six of their last 26 games, which has allowed the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers to hover around in hopes of the stealing the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The current skid is Atlanta’s third of six or more games in less than two months. The 76ers rolled up 70 first-half points in the rout of the Pistons to assure they wouldn’t be owners of the longest losing streak ever by a member of one of the four major North American sports leagues. Philadelphia last won back-to-back games during a four-game winning streak from Dec. 29-Jan. 4.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (16-57): Philadelphia appeared highly motivated to avoid consecutive loss No. 27 with its strong effort against the woeful Pistons. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams (21 points, four steals) and forward Thaddeus Young (21 points) were among the strong performers. “I learned a lot of good things,” Carter-Williams told reporters in reference to the skid. “That I’ll never give up on any team, that my teammates will never give up on me, that we go in fighting every single day – in practices, we go hard and we just keep fighting.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-41): Atlanta was cruising toward a playoff spot when it was 25-21 after a victory on Feb. 1. But the earlier loss of standout big man Al Horford began to catch up with the team and left All-Star forward Paul Millsap in the position to having to carry the team. Millsap has continued to play solidly – he’s averaging 17.7 points and 8.1 rebounds – but the overall talent hit has been tough for the Hawks to overcome. Atlanta does have the schedule on its side as the contest with the 76ers begins a stretch in which five of six games are at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has beaten the 76ers twice this season, including a 125-99 rout on Jan. 31 that started Philadelphia’s record-tying skid.

2. Hawks SG Kyle Korver (back) will likely miss his seventh consecutive contest.

3. Philadelphia’s last road victory was a 95-94 decision against Boston on Jan. 29.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, 76ers 95