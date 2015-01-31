Preview: 76ers at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks can match the fifth-longest winning streak in NBA history Saturday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks won their 18th straight game Friday night against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers and shouldn’t have trouble getting to No. 19 against a Philadelphia team that will be trying to win three in a row for the first time in nearly 13 months. Atlanta already has taken the first two games against the 76ers this season by an average of 17 points.

Few expected the Hawks to own the best record in the NBA at this point of the season, something they haven’t done since moving to Atlanta prior to the 1968-69 season. But with three All Stars on the roster in Al Horford, Jeff Teague and Paul Millsap, Atlanta has earned its place in the standings and its nickname as the “San Antonio Spurs of the East.” The 76ers are getting good play lately from Michael Carter-Williams, who’s coming off a triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE 76ERS (10-37): Philadelphia also scored in triple digits against the Timberwolves, something it hadn’t done in the previous 23 games. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute is going through his best stretch of the season, averaging 14.7 points in the last three games. Nerlens Noel also gives the 76ers a bright future and he shot 7-for-8 from the floor against the Timberwolves, scoring 14 points after finishing in single digits the previous three games.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (39-8): Kyle Korver isn’t showing any signs of losing his touch from long range. The NBA leader in 3-point shooting percentage is 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in the last three games to up his season mark to 53.4. Among qualifiers, he remains the only NBA player hitting at least half his field-goal attempts and 3-pointers and 90 percent of his free throws.

1. The Hawks never led by double digits in Friday’s win against Portland, the first time in the winning streak that didn’t occur.

2. Atlanta has won nine straight at home, its longest winning streak at Philips Arena since the 2010-11 season.

3. Philadelphia’s first two wins this season — as well as its last two — came against Minnesota and the Detroit Pistons.

PREDICTION: Hawks 114, 76ers 92