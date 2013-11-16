Teague scores 33, Hawks beat 76ers

ATLANTA -- Jeff Teague is on the NBA all-star ballot and the Atlanta Hawks point guard is playing like he deserves voting consideration.

Teague scored a career-high 33 points and handed out 10 assists to lead the Hawks to a 113-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

“He’s definitely a tough handle,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “He did just about everything on the court except post up. He can handle the ball, he can shoot threes, he can kill you going to the basket and he knows how to get into the lane.”

Teague, who came in averaging 18.1 points, scored eight in the third quarter as the Hawks outscored the 76ers 28-17 to take an 82-73 lead and then scored 15 in the final quarter. He was 10-for-16 from the floor and 12-for-13 at the foul line.

“I tired to be more aggressive, more attacking,” Teague said. “I was just trying my hardest to get a win. The guys were telling me to use my speed and get to the rim. It was working out for me.”

“When he’s aggressive, usually something good is going to happen,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We just keep hammering that to him. When he’s putting pressure on the defense, good things happen for us.”

Forward DeMarre Carroll scored 21 points, shooting 5-for-8 on 3-pointers, and center Al Horford had 20 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (5-4). Guard Kyle Korver contributed 13 points, going 3-for-5 from behind the arc to extending his 3-point streak to 82 games -- seven off the NBA record.

Forward Evan Turner led the 76ers (5-5) with 27 points and point guard Tony Wrotten, filling in for Michael Carter-Williams, scored 22. Forward Thaddeus Young scored 17 for Philadelphia and center Spencer Hawes had 14 points to go with a game-best 12 rebounds.

Guard James Anderson, who had a career-high 36 points in an overtime home victory over Houston on Wednesday, scored just two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

“I didn’t think we started the third quarter well at all,” Brown said. “We moved the ball well in the first half, but things stopped in the second half. We tried to do things individually.”

The Hawks led by 11 late in the first quarter, but the 76ers had a 12-0 run in the second capped by six straight points from Wroten and were up 56-54 at halftime.

Turner and Young each had 13 points at the break. Wroten had 11 and backup point guard Darius Morris nine on a trio of 3-pointers.

The 76ers, though, missed Carter-Williams’ defense, especially on Teague.

“He definitely could have helped,” Turner said of the rookie point guard, who missed his second straight game with a bruised arch on his left foot. “Maybe he could have corralled Teague some. His length would have been a big thing. But he’ll be back soon and that will help.”

Carroll hit his third 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and the Hawks were 7-for-14 from behind the arc in the first two quarters. They finished 10-for-23 in the game.

Lou Williams, a former 76er, made his return for the Hawks from a torn right ACL suffered last January and the guard scored seven points in 16 minutes off the bench.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” said Williams, who made his first two shots. “I was more nervous before the game than when I stepped on the court. It felt good to be back out there with the guys just grinding and trying to win a game.”

NOTES: Philadelphia PG Michael Carter-Williams missed his second straight game because of a bruised left arch and is questionable for the rest of the 76ers’ three-game road trip. The former Syracuse standout averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 assists and 2.6 steals in the first eight games while leading all NBA rookies in minutes, averaging 36.6. ... Hawks G Lou Williams returned 10 months after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. The former 76er was averaging 14.1 points in his first 39 games with Atlanta when injured Jan. 18 against the Nets in Brooklyn. ...The Hawks and 76ers each have three players on the NBA all-star ballots announced Friday. C/F Al Horford, F Paul Millsap and G Jeff Teague made it from Atlanta, and G/F Evan Turner, F Thaddeus Young and C Spencer Hawes from Philadelphia. ... C Gustavo Ayon got his first start for Atlanta, with Millsap coming off the bench. ... The Hawks have back-to-back games for the first time this season, playing in New York on Saturday. It will be the second game in four days against the Knicks, who won 95-91 in Atlanta on Wednesday. ... Philadelphia plays at New Orleans on Saturday and in Dallas on Monday. The game at New Orleans will mark the third back-to-back for the 76ers.