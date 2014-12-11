Korver’s shooting leads Hawks to eighth straight win

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have their longest winning streak in 17 years and the Philadelphia 76ers have yet another loss.

Guard Kyle Korver hit five 3-pointers, but the Hawks needed another solid defensive effort to overcome an otherwise cold-shooting game and defeat the 76ers 95-79 on Wednesday night for their eighth win in a row.

“It is fun playing basketball when you’re winning,” said Korver, the NBA’s leader with 56.1 percent marksmanship on 3-pointers. “We know how we want to play and we’ve done a good job staying focused.”

Korver, who missed just two times from behind the arc, scored 17 points, as did forward Paul Millsap. Forward DeMarre Carroll had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The streak is the longest for Hawks (15-6) since they started the 1997-98 season with 11 victories.

“We’re playing well, but we’ve got to keeping grinding,” Carroll said. “We’ve got a long ways to go. We can’t stop here.”

The rebuilding 76ers (2-19) lost their first 17 games -- one short of tying the NBA record -- before winning two of their previous three games.

Philadelphia guard Michael Carter-Williams had 10 rebounds and nine assists to go with eight points, but also committed nine turnovers.

“Our offense is well behind our defense,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “I thought we played well defensively.”

Atlanta has allowed less than 80 points three times during its winning streak.

“They are active and cover for each other well,” Brown said of the Hawks. “I see a good team on both sides of the ball.”

The Hawks remained tied for first place in the Southeast Division with the Washington Wizards, who won 91-89 at Orlando on a basket by Bradley Beal at the buzzer.

The Hawks scored the first seven points of the game, but hit just 38.8 percent of their first-half shots as the 76ers were within 47-38 at intermission after trailing by as many as 12 points.

Korver, who was 3-for-5 on 3-point attempts, had 11 points in the first half. The other Hawks, though, were just 3 of 17 from behind the arc.

“We weren’t sharp at the start,” Korver said. “We missed a lot of open shots.”

The Hawks defense made things tough for the 76ers, though. Carter-Williams had seven assists by halftime, but had also committed five turnovers.

Atlanta led by 13 in the third quarter, but Philadelphia had the deficit down to 68-58 going into the fourth quarter before the Hawks took charge and pulled away.

“We played Hawks basketball in the second half,” Carroll said.

NOTES: The 76ers are in trade talks to acquire veteran F Andrei Kirilenko from Brooklyn. The deal is expected to officially be announced Thursday and Philadelphia is expected to waive Kirilenko. F Brandon Davies, rumored to be part of the deal, was held out of the game by Philadelphia. ... Hawks F Mike Scott missed the game because of flu-like symptoms. He had played in all except one of the previous 20 games and is averaging 8.5 points off the bench. ... G Tony Wroten, who leads the 76ers with 17.9 points per game, missed his sixth straight game because of sprained right knee. ... Philadelphia G Alexey Shved returned after sitting out three games because of a strained left hip flexor and scored 13 points. ... F/C Adreian Payne, the Hawks’ first-round draft pick, was assigned to Austin of the NBA Development League after averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in six games for Fort Wayne. ... The Hawks have a home-and-home set with Orlando starting Friday in Atlanta. ... The 76ers, who had been off since an overtime victory at Detroit last Saturday, are at Brooklyn on Friday and home to Memphis on Saturday.