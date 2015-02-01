Hawks extend win streak to 19

ATLANTA -- With his team on the verge of blowing a 21-point lead and having their franchise-record winning streak end against the team with the second-worst record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, Atlanta center Al Horford made his presence felt.

Horford, selected earlier this week to play in the NBA All-Star Game, scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to send the Atlanta Hawks to their 19th consecutive victory, a 91-85 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Philips Arena.

“Horford did what Horford does,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

Horford was 10 of 16 from the floor, including a jumper with the shot clock ready to expire that gave Atlanta a five-point lead with 46.9 seconds left. Horford also had 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double, with four assists and three blocked shots.

“Al made a lot of plays when the game got tight,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He was, defensively, at the rim and on the boards. ... Al has been great at the end of quarters and at the end of games.”

The win gives the Hawks a perfect 17-0 record for January, making them the first NBA team to reach that mark and extending the franchise record for most wins in a month.

“We just found a way to win,” Atlanta center Elton Brand said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all season. They came back and took the lead, but we just wanted to stay with it. That’s what we’ve been doing all month and all season.”

Atlanta (40-8) also got 15 points and eight rebounds from forward Paul Millsap, 15 points and six assists from guard Dennis Schroder, 14 points from guard Kyle Korver and 10 points from guard Jeff Teague.

Philadelphia (10-38) had three players with 13 points: guard Michael Carter-Williams, forward Luc Mbah a Moute and forward Jerami Grant. Guard Hollis Thompson added 12 points and center Nerlens Noel had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Atlanta took command midway through the first quarter. With the score tied 10-10, the Hawks closed the quarter with a 12-0 run in the final 6:52 and led 22-10. Atlanta only shot 40 percent in the quarter, but Philadelphia could not overcome nine turnovers and matched its lowest first-quarter point total of the season.

Atlanta continued to stretch its lead in the second quarter and had its biggest lead of the first half at 21 points when Millsap made two free throws with 2:59 remaining. The Hawks took a 49-34 lead at the halftime buzzer.

Philadelphia began to peck away in the third quarter thanks largely to its success on 3-point tries. The Sixers hit six treys, including two by Thompson, and trimmed the lead to 68-64 on a 3-pointer from forward K.J. McDaniels with 6.7 seconds left. Atlanta led 71-66 after three quarters.

Philadelphia finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers -- four from Thompson and three from Grant.

“We needed them,” Brown said. “We told everyone to let them fly and they did. That’s all that was open. It got us back in the game.”

The Sixers continued to peck away and tied the score at 81 on a jumper by Mbah a Moute, then grabbed the lead on a dunk by Noel with 2:47 left. Atlanta tied the score on a basket by Horford and regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Schroder via an assist from Horford.

“Dennis hit a big shot,” Budenholzer said. “We are finding different ways to win, different players stepping up each night against a very good defensive team. We have to play a lot better going forward.”

Atlanta has won all three meetings with the Sixers this season and seven straight against Philadelphia. They will play again on March 7 in Philadelphia.

NOTES: The Hawks said they will be without F Thabo Sefolosha for 6-8 weeks. He suffered a right calf strain Friday against Portland. ... F DeMarre Carroll (left Achilles strain) did not dress for the second straight night and G Shelvin Mack (left calf strain) missed his seventh straight game. The injuries left the Hawks shorthanded at small forward, where Kent Bazemore started against Philadelphia. Bazemore played a career-high 40 minutes Friday against Portland. ... Atlanta is expected to give more playing time to John Jenkins, who had played only 35 minutes in five games. Coach Mike Budenholzer said PFs Paul Millsap and Mike Scott could also pick up minutes at small forward. ... The Sixers were without C Joel Embiid (right foot), G Jason Richardson (left knee) and G Tony Wroten (right knee). ... Atlanta, which just completed a seven-game homestand, plays at New Orleans on Monday. Philadelphia is at Cleveland on Monday.