Hawks end scoring woes against Sixers

ATLANTA -- For three weeks, the Atlanta Hawks have been searching for their missing offense. They found the answer and reached a season high on Wednesday night against the worst team in the league.

Point guards Jeff Teague and Dennis Schroder combined for 35 points and the Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 127-106 to end a three-game losing streak.

“Dennis was good and made some shots,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “That always opens things up for him. I thought those two were really good.”

Teague scored 18 points, including 16 in the first half, and had four assists and two steals. Schroder added 17 points, the most he has scored since Nov. 18, and added seven assists for the third straight game.

The Hawks (15-12) placed five players in double figures and surpassed their previous season high of 121 points.

“We were able to come out tonight and score some points and make some baskets,” Teague said. “It’s good to see some baskets go down.”

The win came a day after what was described as a “very intense” practice by Budenholzer. The Hawks shot the ball well, making a season-high 61.5 percent from the floor, and emerged from an offensive malaise that saw them score fewer than 100 points in four consecutive games and in six of their last eight.

“Offensively, we played hard,” Budenholzer said. “We cut harder. We screened harder. We moved the ball with pace. There are reasons sometimes why when you get those good looks that it goes in.”

The Hawks got a team-high 21 points from forward Paul Millsap, who was 7 of 8 from the field, and 17 from center Al Horford. Forward Tiago Splitter came off the bench to score 10.

“It’s good to see a lot of guys individually play well,” Budenholzer said. “I thought the group’s energy and effort was pretty good. We had a couple of stretches where we could have been better, but overall it was a step in a good direction.”

Philadelphia (1-26) lost its eighth straight game. The Sixers were led by guard Isaiah Canaan, who scored a season-high 24 points, 14 above his average. Canaan made six 3-pointers, matching a season best.

“Isaiah competed. He played his heart out,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “He’s grown in leaps and bounds competitively like we knew he could, but he’s tough.”

Center Jahlil Okafor had 19 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia, and guard Tony Wroten scored 12 points. Forward Richaun Holmes added 12 points and seven rebounds, and forward Robert Covington had 10 points and four rebounds.

“We just kept searching for groups,” Brown said. “We just kept trying to reward the people who guarded, who played defense.”

The Hawks came out hot from the floor and took an early 11-2 lead. Atlanta wound up shooting 12 of 21 from the field (57.1 percent) in the first quarter and led 32-23. Teague scored eight in the quarter.

“Jeff came out with an aggressive mindset,” Budenholzer said. “Jeff hit some shots early. Jeff was really good. Other guys followed.”

Atlanta continued the pace in the second quarter, shooting 68.2 percent from the floor in the quarter, and led 63-40 with 2:46 left before cooling off.

Philadelphia, sparked by Canaan’s late 10-point outburst, went on a 12-2 run and whittled Atlanta’s lead to 66-55 at halftime. It was the most points the Hawks scored in a first half this season.

“That’s all halftime was about -- too easy, too many, too easy, too many,” Brown said. “The group that got us back in it -- (forward) JaKarr Sampson, (guard) T.J. McConnell, (forward) Rachaun Holmes and (Jerami) Grant -- they’re not our best offensive players, but they competed.”

The Sixers continued their surge in the third quarter and managed to draw within 75-68. However, Millsap had 14 points in the quarter, helping Atlanta regain its footing and pull away again. The Hawks led 102-76 after three quarters.

NOTES: Philadelphia increased the limitations on PG Kendall Marshall and Tony Wroten from 16 to 20 minutes per game. The two have spent most of the year recovering from ACL tears. Wroten returned Dec. 5 and Marshall came back Dec. 11. Marshall was in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday for his second start of the season. ... Inactive for Atlanta were G Tim Hardaway Jr. and C Edy Tavares. Inactive for Philadelphia were C Joel Embliid (right foot injury) and forward Carl Landry (right wrist injury). Sixers C Nerlens Noel missed his second straight game with a left corneal abrasion. ... Coming up: Atlanta plays again Friday at Boston. Philadelphia returns home Friday to face the Knicks.