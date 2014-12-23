Preview: 76ers at Heat

The Miami Heat look to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Heat began their seven-game homestand with two straight losses before bouncing back with a 100-84 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday despite the absence of Dwyane Wade, who was out with a bruised knee. “We just figured it would be best to give him some extra rest,” coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “We’ll evaluate him and see how he feels.”

The 76ers picked up a rare win by beating the Orlando Magic 96-88 on Sunday in the first of seven consecutive games on the road. All three of Philadelphia’s wins have come away from home as it hopes to secure its second straight victory over Miami at American Airlines Arena after snapping a 10-game losing streak there with a 100-87 triumph on Apr. 16, 2014. “We’re a group, we’re a team and we have been since day one,” center Henry Sims told reporters. “Despite our record, we’ve stuck together.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. CSN Philadelphia, Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (3-23): Michael Carter-Williams led the way with 21 points to go along with six assists in the win over the Magic and has finished in double figures in his last five outings. Tony Wroten shook off an 0-of-5 shooting performance through the first three quarters to score eight of his 10 points in the decisive final frame. Nerlens Noel bounced back from a subpar performance against the Charlotte Hornets by collecting 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds on Sunday.

ABOUT THE HEAT (13-15): Chris Bosh will miss his sixth straight game with a strained left calf, but could be back in time for the Christmas Day matchup with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Luol Deng scored a team-high 23 points in the win over the Celtics and is averaging 21 points in his last two outings. Rookie James Ennis tallied a career-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a reserve role after finishing with 12 total points in his previous four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat have won 17 of the last 19 meetings with the 76ers

2. Miami has lost eight of its past 10 home games.

3. Philadelphia has been held below 100 points in 11 of its 12 road games.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, 76ers 88