Heat 119, 76ers 108: Luol Deng recorded 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting while Goran Dragic scored 23 and dished out 10 assists in his second game with the team as Miami pulled away from visiting Philadelphia.

Dragic, who was acquired from Phoenix in a trade Thursday, went 9-of-14 from the field and Dwyane Wade contributed 18 points while Hassan Whiteside scored 12 to go along with 14 rebounds for the Heat. Henry Walker added 11 points off the bench in his debut for Miami, which shot 55.4 percent from the field.

Hollis Thompson matched his career-high six 3-pointers en route to 22 points while Nerlens Noel scored 18 and Robert Covington added 16 as the 76ers lost their fourth straight. Henry Sims chipped in 12 points and Isaiah Canaan had 11 for Philadelphia, which led by six early in the second half before the Heat went on a 32-12 run.

Miami shot 60 percent from the field, draining 6-of-11 from behind the arc, but turned the ball over 11 times and could only manage a 61-60 edge at intermission. Covington scored five as the 76ers opened the second half with the first seven before the Heat ran off 20 of the next 26 – nine by Deng – for an 81-73 lead.

Dragic scored eight in the final two minutes of the third quarter to push the lead to 91-79 and Deng had seven as the Heat recorded 13 of the first 17 points in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia made a late rally to get within 117-106 on Thompson’s 3-pointer with 1:05 to go, but could not get any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Whiteside is averaging 13 points and 13.3 rebounds over the last four contests. … Walker played in his 158th career NBA game, but first since April 18, 2012 with the New York Knicks, after signing a 10-day contract Saturday. … Philadelphia F Jerami Grant (back) did not play.