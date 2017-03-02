Heat stay hot, rout 76ers

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat have had multiple players lead them in scoring during their successful run.

They got another big game from reserve Tyler Johnson.

Johnson scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Miami Heat to a 125-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

"It could be anybody," Johnson said. "Tonight was just a night I felt like was in rhythm."

Hassan Whiteside scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Wayne Ellington scored 18 for Miami, which won 17 of its last 20 behind five different players leading the team in scoring.

Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters also scored 15 for the Heat and James Johnson chipped in 14 giving the Heat six players in double figures.

"Certainly every team would love to play with that kind of balance," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "The tough thing is to get your team to play selflessly. Our guys understand our strength is in numbers and it could be different guys different nights."

The Heat (28-33) closed to one game behind Detroit (29-32) for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia (22-38), which was led by Robert Covington's 19 points, lost four of five.

"We weren't able to get them off rhythm all night," Sixers forward Richaun Holmes said.

The 76ers snapped the Heat's 13-game winning streak in their previous trip to Miami on Feb. 4, but never threatened in this one.

"They're really hard to guard individually and tonight they were really making their shots," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "They were playing an aggressive, attacking-type of offense and we just really individually had a hard time guarding our own men."

The Heat never trailed and built a 64-44 halftime lead behind 59 percent shooting from the floor. Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 13 points prior to intermission.

The Heat led 56-43 late in the second quarter before an 8-0 burst over a two-minute span stretched the lead to 21. Dragic and Whiteside each made baskets before Tyler Johnson hit back-to-back shots.

Philadelphia trimmed the lead to 14 at the end of the third, but Ellington's 3 put Miami on top 98-74 a little over two minutes into the fourth quarter and it held a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

"Tonight was a terrible night," Brown said. "That does not reflect who we are."

Miami shot 54.4 percent (49 of 90) from the floor including 13 of 30 (43.3 percent) from behind the arc compared to Philadelphia, which shot 43.5 percent (37 of 85) from the field and made 6 of 17 from 3.

NOTES: Heat C Hassan Whiteside recorded his seventh consecutive game with at least 10 rebounds. ... Heat SG Rodney McGruder (knee contusion) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter and did not return. "It's not bad at all, it just got a little stiff during the game," McGruder said. "I'll be good." ... Heat C Willie Reed (ankle) missed his second consecutive game after suffering the injury against Indiana on Feb. 25. ... The Sixers announced before the game that C Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the season. The former 2014 lottery pick finished his rookie season averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games. ... Sixers SF Robert Covington had one steal to snap a streak of 14 games with multiple steals, which was the longest streak in the NBA. ... Sixers PF Richaun Holmes blocked one shot, giving him 11 in four games since Philadelphia traded shot-blocker Nerlens Noel to Dallas.