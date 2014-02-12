Preview: 76ers at Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers are making some dubious history on their Western Conference road trip. The 76ers will look to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose three straight games by 40 or more points when they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Philadelphia was embarrassed 123-78 at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and followed it up with a 123-80 setback at Golden State the following night.

The Jazz are not exactly on the same level as the Warriors and the Clippers, but they have put up some decent performances of late, including a 96-79 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The 76ers have barely been competitive at any point in the last two games, falling behind Los Angeles 46-15 after the first quarter and 66-33 at the half in Golden State. “I don’t know,” Evan Turner told the Philadelphia Inquirer when asked what went wrong. “”You just look up at the scoreboard and you see a lot of points. I really don’t know.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-38): Philadelphia got off to a positive start behind Turner, Thaddeus Young and rookie Michael Carter-Williams but have been in a free fall for the last month with 17 losses in the last 20 games, including seven in a row. Never a strong defensive team, the 76ers are failing at the offensive end on the road trip as well. Spencer Hawes totaled six points in the two games while Turner, who averages a team-high 17.4 points, totaled 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting in the two games and is struggling to 35.4 percent from the field over the last seven contests.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (18-33): Utah is rolling along with back-to-back victories, including a win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. The common thread in the last two games has been on the defensive end, where the Jazz controlled the pace by limiting Miami to 43.3 percent shooting on just 67 field-goal attempts and then limiting the Lakers to 38.8 percent shooting. Utah got a big boost from the bench Tuesday, where Jeremy Evans (14 points), Alec Burks (24 points) and Enes Kanter (11 rebounds) helped sparked the team.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jazz rookie G Trey Burke is shooting 29.7 percent from the field in the last five games and has not made half his shots in a contest since Jan. 13.

2. The home team has taken the last seven meetings in the series.

3. Philadelphia rookie F Hollis Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Jazz 106, 76ers 90