Preview: 76ers at Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers ended a long road losing skid and attempt to make it two straight wins on enemy floors when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Philadelphia ended a 23-game road losing streak dating back to last season - 18 of the defeats occurring this season - by posting a 111-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The win was only the second of the season for the lowly 76ers, who snapped a 12-game overall losing streak with the win. “For me, a win is a win and we have to keep coming closer together through wins, through losses,” recently acquired point guard Ish Smith told reporters. “If we do that, we will put us in a good position to win the games.” Utah could be without power forward Derrick Favors for the second straight game due to back spasms and have lost backup guard Alec Burks to a fractured leg. The Jazz missed Favors on Saturday when they fell 109-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers for their sixth loss in eight games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2-30): Smith had 14 points and five assists and ran the offense with ease against Phoenix in his first game since being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith played 25 games for the 76ers last season so he is familiar with the offensive system, and coach Brett Brown coveted his return as Philadelphia was lacking a presence at point guard. “Everybody can see how dynamic a player Ish is,” Brown told reporters after the win over the Suns. “Giving a player of that caliber the ball at the end of the game was great for us.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (12-16): Burks fractured his left fibula during the loss to the Clippers and will be sidelined indefinitely. The team said Sunday that surgery won’t be required but it is unlikely Burks will play sooner than February. Burks, who is averaging 14.3 points, also was experiencing concussion-like symptoms due to the play, in which he took a hard fall and suffered the fractured leg.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Favors had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Jazz routed the 76ers 99-71 on Oct. 30.

2. Philadelphia rookie C Jahlil Okafor (knee) is expected to play after sitting out Saturday’s game.

3. Utah SF Gordon Hayward had 28 points against the Clippers and has scored 20 or more points in four of the past five games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 93, 76ers 83