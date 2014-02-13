Jazz win 3rd straight for 1st time this season

SALT LAKE CITY -- The All-Star break might be coming at a bad time for the Utah Jazz.

Backup guard Alec Burks scored 26 points, including nine in a row in the final two minutes, to lead the Jazz to a 105-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at EnergySolutions Arena.

Burks hit 6 of 10 shots and 13 of 14 free throws for his game-high scoring night, and shooting guard Gordon Hayward contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Jazz won their third game in a row.

“It feels good,” Jazz point guard Trey Burke said. “Coming off that (four-game) losing streak about a week ago, now being our third win in the last five days, it feels real good.”

This is the first time Utah (19-33) won more than two consecutive games all season. The Jazz’s last winning streak came when they won five in a row from March 25-April 1 last season.

Despite his team’s improved play of late, Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin believes some down time is just what his streaking team can use right now.

“We need the break, but we needed to win this game first,” Corbin said. “It wasn’t our best game execution-wise, but we had enough resiliency to win the ballgame so that’s the most important thing right now.”

Small forward Evan Turner scored 21 points for the 76ers (15-39), who dropped their eighth straight game heading into the All-Star break.

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams and power forward Thaddeus Young each scored 19 points for Philadelphia.

“We battled. We competed. Once again, it’s all about trying to be consistent,” Turner said. “We did some good things tonight and gave ourselves a chance.”

The 76ers, who lost their previous two games by a combined 88 points, looked like they were on their way to another blowout loss.

Utah went ahead 89-75 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on an Burks jumper.

The Jazz, however, did not score again for six and a half minutes as the 76ers went on an 11-0 surge. Carter-Williams tied the game at 91 with a three-point play at the 2:10 mark.

“I feel like to get humbled the way we have the last few games and to be down points on the road in a loud building, I‘m proud of what we did,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

Burks responded with his own nine-point run to help seal the win for the Jazz. His two-handed dunk with 22.1 seconds remaining put Utah ahead 100-91.

“I was just being aggressive, playing the game I play and trying to get to the trim,” Burks said.

Guard James Anderson scored nine of his 15 points from deep in the final 18 seconds to make things interesting, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the 76ers from losing their ninth straight and 23rd of 25 outings in Utah.

Burke, considered to be one of Carter-Williams’ biggest threats for Rookie of the Year award, only scored seven points on 3-of-12 shooting with just two assists.

Carter-Williams hit 6 of 13 shots and totaled eight assists, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and three turnovers in the head-to-head battle.

“I thought Michael played with great poise,” Brown said. “He could have handled this particular matchup in different ways. I thought he grew tonight. I thought that he played with a level of sophistication and pace and poise.”

The Jazz bench outscored the 76ers’ subs 56-10.

Forward Marvin Williams was one of six Jazz players in double figures, finishing with 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

The Jazz played the final three quarters without starting center Derrick Favors, who strained his right hip. Favors recently missed three games with hip inflammation.

Sixers forward/center Lavoy Allen left the game with left knee soreness.

NOTES: Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin was asked to weigh in on the Rookie of the Year debate between Utah G Trey Burke and 76ers G Michael Carter-Williams. “I like our guy, but I can’t vote on my guy anyway. That’s not fair,” he said, smiling. “They’re both having good years for rookies so we’ll see where it ends up.” ... Burke and Carter-Williams will be teammates in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in New Orleans during All-Star Weekend. ... The 76ers played every team in the NBA except for Memphis. ... Philadelphia has not swept a season-series against the Jazz since 1987-88 and has not won in Utah since Jan. 5, 2005.