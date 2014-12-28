Jazz find way to pull out win over 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY -- Finding enough energy on offense proved to be a persistent problem for the Utah Jazz through three quarters.

The Jazz struggled to make open shots they normally make and allowed a sizeable lead against the Philadelphia 76ers to vanish before their eyes. Rather than sputter and let the engine die, Utah found a way to recharge the batteries in the fourth quarter.

Forward Derrick Favors led the charge -- making decisive plays that helped Utah make a game-clinching run late to secure an 88-71 victory over the Sixers on Saturday night.

Favors scored 17 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked five shots -- matching season highs in both rebounds and blocked shots. His biggest impact came in the first and fourth quarters.

With the Jazz hanging onto a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Favors came up big on the offensive end. He converted a three-point play and drove for a dunk to push the Jazz lead to 74-66 with 4:52 remaining. That touched off an 18-3 run that sealed the win for Utah in the final minute.

“Once it came down to the fourth quarter, everybody just wanted to get the game over with,” Favors said. “We picked up the energy and picked the intensity. Got enough stops on defense to help the offensive end. Everybody took their time. Everybody touched the ball and made shots.”

Guard Trey Burke added 17 points, forward Gordon Hayward chipped in 15 and center Enes Kanter finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz (10-20). Utah won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Guard Tony Wroten scored 20 points and forward Robert Covington added 17 for the Sixers (4-25), who could not overcome a sluggish offensive performance before halftime.

Utah limited Philadelphia to just 12-of-40 shooting (30 percent) in the first half. The Sixers scored 12 points in the first quarter and 32 before halftime. Both totals represented season lows for a Jazz opponent. Utah had a 52-30 advantage in points in the paint and a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.

“It could’ve went better,” forward Henry Sims said. “We showed up in spurts. We didn’t stay consistent.”

Favors helped Utah get off to a quick start. He blocked three shots in the first five minutes and added three baskets -- culminating in a dunk that give the Jazz a 12-5 lead.

Utah pushed the lead to 23-10 near the end of the first quarter when Hayward made a pair of baskets and two free throws on three straight possessions.

It didn’t get much better for the 76ers in the second quarter. Philadelphia cut the deficit to 32-25 after Wroten drove for a short jumper before stealing the ball and feeding it to forward Henry Sims for a quick basket on the ensuing possession.

The Jazz regained a double-digit lead when Favors stole the ball and fed Burke for a basket and then followed with a dunk on the next possession to make it 40-28.

“I thought the first half we did a pretty good job defensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Neither team could make a shot and the game obviously reflected that. I just didn’t think we were tough enough with the ball offensively. When we did get good shots, we missed them.”

After taking a 44-32 halftime lead, the Jazz let it slip away with a sluggish third-quarter start: Utah missed 11 straight shots.

The Sixers wasted no time taking advantage, starting the half with a 15-2 run. Covington fueled the run with a pair of 3-pointers, Wroten tied the game with a driving layup, and the Sixers took a 47-46 lead on a free throw from forward Jerami Grant.

“We were down 14 and we found a way to compete and claw our way back on the road,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We just couldn’t sustain it, and it’s just a really true learning lesson that guys have to understand -- especially on this side of the world in the Western Conference.”

Utah trailed only briefly, though. The Jazz scored six unanswered points -- culminating in Hayward’s 3-pointer -- to go back in front 53-47.

Philadelphia cut it to a point, 60-59, on a basket from guard JaKarr Sampson early in the fourth quarter. The Jazz found a way to keep the Sixers a step behind the rest of the way. Burke converted a three-point play a minute later to prevent Utah from falling behind.

NOTES: The Jazz have won 10 straight games at home against the Sixers and have not been swept in the season series with Philadelphia since 1987-88. ... The Sixers have won four straight games this season when guard Michael Carter-Williams scores more than 20 points. He scored eight on 2-for-20 shooting Saturday. ... Jazz forward Derrick Favors ranks eighth in the NBA in field goal percentage (.556). Favors has shot better than 50 percent in 20 games this season and eclipsed 60 percent in nine games. He shot 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) against the Sixers.