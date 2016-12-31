Sixers edge Nuggets to halt four-game losing streak

DENVER -- Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers saw a sure win in Denver evaporate on a desperation half-court shot.

Friday, the Nuggets nearly had another big finish but Philadelphia survived this one.

Joel Embiid had 23 points, Ersan Ilyasova also had 23 and 13 rebounds and the 76ers beat Denver 124-122 on Friday night.

T.J. McConnell tied a career high with 17 points and also had eight assists for the Sixers (8-24), who escaped at the end to stop a four-game skid.

"We've blown a lot of fourth-quarter leads," said McConnell, who hit three of the team's season-high 16 3-pointers. "It just finally felt good to get through this one and finish out the game. "

Nikola Jokic led Denver (14-19) with 25 and Emmanuel Mudiay had 22. Danilo Gallinari finished with 18 points. The Nuggets had a shot to tie it at the end of the game but Gary Harris missed a putback and Kenneth Faried's tip was off.

"That is a win we got to get, especially at home," said Harris, who had 17 points. "But we have to bounce back and start the New Year off right."

The Nuggets had been playing well since Harris returned from a foot injury and Jokic was inserted as the starting center. However, the 5-2 record since the changes might have played a part in Denver giving up 30 points in every quarter.

"I thought our focus at shootaround (Friday) was not great," coach Michael Malone said. "And I think that when you win a few games you start to feel pretty good about yourself and you forget why you have been winning games."

Philadelphia was down to nine available players and one point guard, McConnell, and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Embiid sat out Thursday's loss at Utah and looked fresh against the Nuggets.

The Sixers led most of the first half but Denver made a run at the end of the second quarter to go into halftime tied. Mudiay had six points as the Nuggets outscored Philadelphia 12-2 in the final 2:25.

The lead changed hands several times in the second quarter and Philadelphia took a 91-87 lead into the fourth.

That has been the spot when the Sixers falter, but after Denver rallied they were able to hold on.

"Tonight, that was the emphasis at the end of the third quarter, that's what everybody was talking about," Embiid said. "We focused, we locked in and got the win."

Denver came back to tie it at 99 with 7:12 left but the Sixers used a 13-3 run to take a 112-102 lead, matching its biggest of the night.

The Nuggets rallied to get back within one on Wilson Chandler's jumper in the lane with 1:43 left but McConnell hit a corner 3-pointer to put Philadelphia ahead 117-113.

Four straight free throws by the Nuggets tied it at 117 with 49 seconds left.

Embiid split a pair of foul shots with 31.5 seconds left to give Philadelphia a one-point lead. Jokic got a feed from Gallinari underneath at the other end, and as he rose up to give Denver the lead, Embiid stripped him.

The Sixers got the ball and Embiid hit two more free throws.

Gallinari's dunk made it 120-119 with 10 seconds left and Denver fouled Robert Covington, who hit both free throws.

Manuel was fouled, made the first one and intentionally missed the second but Embiid got the rebound and hit two free throws.

Denver's last gasp came when Jokic was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made the first two, intentionally missed the third and Denver couldn't convert its two chances to tie it as the clock ran out.

"Robert (Covington) missed that box out and Gary snuck in," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "We got a little bit lucky, too. I feel like the trip has been rewarded with a win and us having the ability to finally close out a game and finish off the fourth period."

NOTES: The 76ers had nine players available for Friday. Sergio Rodriguez sprained his left ankle against Utah on Thursday, Gerald Henderson missed his second straight game with left hip soreness, Richaun Holmes is in the concussion protocol and Jahlil Okafor was dressed and available but coach Brett Brown tried to avoid using him due to left hamstring soreness. ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic expressed frustration at his playing time of late, which didn't bother coach Michael Malone. "I have no problem with that," he said. "Nurk's been great and he's staying ready." ... The Sixers used their 14th starting lineup against the Nuggets. ... Wilson Chandler (right neck strain) and Jamal Murray (groin soreness) played.