Preview: 76ers at Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers went nearly two months without a road win but all of a sudden have a chance at three straight when they continue a six-game trip at the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The 76ers beat the Washington Wizards on the road Nov. 1 and dropped their next 13 outside Philadelphia before knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets this week. The Kings are coming off an impressive victory at Houston and have won three of five.

The 76ers held both the Lakers and the Nuggets under 105 - six below their NBA-worst average - and continue to get strong play from Thaddeus Young, who picked up his third double-double in four games on Wednesday. Philadelphia put up 44 points in the second quarter of the 114-102 victory at Denver and is capable of scoring in bunches. The Kings are just one spot ahead of the 76ers in points allowed, surrendering an average of 104, but are making up for it at the other end as Rudy Gay continues to gel with DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (10-21): Young had a string of four straight 25-point outings come to an end with 17 against the Nuggets but is averaging 25.4 points and nine rebounds over the last five contests and he has not scored fewer than 14 points since Dec. 7. Philadelphia is by far the worst team in the NBA in scoring defense and surrendered 115.5 in dropping the first two games of its road trip but held both Los Angeles (36.9) and Denver (39.6) under 40 percent from the field. The 76ers’ defense was especially strong beyond the arc, where the Lakers and Nuggets combined to go 17-for-62.

ABOUT THE KINGS (10-20): Sacramento has been looking for improvement out of its core and felt like it found it with the 110-106 victory over the Rockets, which followed a setback at San Antonio. “It just shows our improvement, and the crazy thing is we have so much more to improve on,” Cousins said. “…We were just saying we were in that situation 48 hours ago, so for us to come back and improve in just that one game, it shows a lot.” The Kings last home game was a 108-103 overtime triumph over the Miami Heat on Friday, and they are averaging 105.4 points over the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers have taken three straight in the series, including a 117-103 triumph at Sacramento on Mar. 24.

2. Cousins has posted five straight double-doubles and 10 in his last 12 games.

3. Philadelphia PG Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 18 points and 7.8 assists in five games since returning from a knee infection.

PREDICTION: Kings 109, 76ers 107