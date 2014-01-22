Preview: 76ers at Knicks

The New York Knicks were full of positive feelings during a five-game winning streak that began on Jan. 5, but all of those good vibes have drained away again with four straight setbacks. The Knicks will try to pull out of their latest funk when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. New York was embarrassed 103-80 at home by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and the last four games have been decided by an average of 18.8 points.

The Knicks were a different team on Jan. 11, when they went into Philadelphia and came away with a 102-92 triumph that marked No. 4 of the five-game win streak. New York held opponents to an average of 89 points while putting that surge together but is surrendering 109.3 in the last four contests. “That’s the only thing that kind of bothers me: Today we didn’t even fight,” Carmelo Anthony told reporters after the loss to the Nets. “I felt like we didn’t fight as a team. (Brooklyn) from the jump ball just came in and it felt like they owned us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-28): Philadelphia knows all about breakdowns on the defensive end and is last in the NBA in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 109.9 points. A bigger issue of late is on the offensive end, where the 76ers are averaging just 87.7 points during a three-game slide. Michael Carter-Williams broke out of an individual funk with 31 points in a 107-99 loss at Washington on Monday but leading-scorer Evan Turner posted only 11 and is averaging 9.7 points over the last three contests. Turner has been held below his season average of 18.3 points in six of the last eight games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (15-26): Anthony was the only starter to score in double figures on Monday and expressed dismay about New York’s current plight. “Honestly, I don’t know how to deal with a situation like this,” he told reporters. “I’m learning. This is a first time for me.” Anthony and Tyson Chandler both expressed their displeasure with the defense after Monday’s loss, and Raymond Felton took some of the blame for the offense’s failures. The Knicks are 0-2 on an eight-game homestand but have a chance to pull out of it with the next five against sub-.500 opponents.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have taken five of the last six in the series and eight of 10.

2. Philadelphia PG Tony Wroten (ankle) missed Monday’s game and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Anthony is averaging 25 points and 11.3 rebounds during the losing streak.

PREDICTION: Knicks 102, 76ers 98