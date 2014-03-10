Preview: 76ers at Knicks

The New York Knicks have surged back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture while the Philadelphia 76ers are plummeting toward another high draft pick. The Knicks, who have won three straight following a seven-game skid, look to extend the 76ers’ losing streak to 17 games — their longest single-season drought since a 20-game skid in 1973. The teams have split two meetings this season with the road team winning each.

The Knicks turned it around last week, winning three straight following a seven-game skid to get within 3 1/2 games of eighth-place Atlanta in the East. “There’s no room for error,” Knicks coach Mike Woodson told reporters. “We have to play each possession like it’s our last possession. The mental approach is a little different now. It’s been a tough season for all of us, but now they’re playing for something.” The Sixers’ last eight defeats have been by double digits, including a 104-92 home loss to lowly Utah on Saturday, and they’ve been outscored by an average of 19.3 points during the skid.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-47): Philadelphia’s rebuilding project is in full swing, as the 76ers have only three players on the current roster who were with the team at the end of last season. The Sixers’ losing streak dates all the way back to a 95-94 win at Boston on Jan. 29, and they have dropped seven straight on the road during that stretch. Philadelphia has reason to feel encouraged about some of its young players, though, including Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Carter-Williams, who leads all rookies in points (16.7), rebounds (5.4) and assists (6.3).

ABOUT THE KNICKS (24-40): The rumor mill makes out New York to be a team in turmoil, with rumors swirling about Woodson’s job status and Phil Jackson mulling an offer to join the front office, but the Knicks seem to have solved their problems on the court — at least for now. They’ve averaged 111 points during their three-game winning streak with star Carmelo Anthony accounting for 29.3 points per game over that span. Amar‘e Stoudemire also has provided a spark since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in the past four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Tyson Chandler has recorded double-digit rebounds in 11 straight games, averaging 11.5 points and 14.6 boards over that stretch.

2. The 76ers are 6-43 when scoring fewer than 110 points and 3-30 when failing to reach triple digits.

3. Philadelphia is looking to notch consecutive wins against New York for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

PREDICTION: Knicks 113, 76ers 101