Preview: 76ers at Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers are closing in on the worst start in franchise history and the string of defeats sit at 12 as they visit the New York Knicks on Saturday. Philadelphia is three losses away from matching the 0-15 start of the 1972-73 squad for the team’s worst mark and is now closing in on the NBA mark of 18 held by the New Jersey Nets (2009-10). The 76ers were routed 122-96 by the Phoenix Suns on Friday to keep the futility going.

The Knicks have struggled under first-year coach Derek Fisher and they committed 23 turnovers during Wednesday’s 115-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I just don’t want to get used to feeling this feeling, you know, losing basketball games, games that we should be winning,” forward Carmelo Anthony told reporters. “Just letting it slip out of our hands, regardless if it’s early in the season or not.” The Knicks expect to be without center Andrea Bargnani (hamstring) again but he’s getting closer to a return.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-12): Philadelphia put Tony Wroten in the starting lineup alongside Michael Carter-Williams with the Suns being loaded with athletic guards. Wroten had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting while Carter-Williams had 18 points and six assists but also committed five turnovers. It is a backcourt combination that could be used more often with the 76ers badly wanting a win, but Carter-Williams will have to shoot better – he was 6-of-18 from the field and 6-of-11 from the line against Phoenix.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (3-10): Point guard Jose Calderon (calf) is making progress and could make his season debut against Philadelphia. New York has missed his playmaking ability and overall game savvy while getting off to a slow start. “I play 10 years now,” Calderon told reporters. “I’m going to try to get everybody organized, I’m going to pass the ball, I’m going to shoot when I’m open and I’m going to try to get everybody feeling comfortable out there.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York last lost a series to the 76ers in 2008-09.

2. Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists in four games against Philadelphia last season.

3. Philadelphia has scored fewer than 100 points six times and in 11 of its 12 games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 93, 76ers 84