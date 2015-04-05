Preview: 76ers at Knicks

Teams jockeying for ping pong balls meet Easter Sunday when the New York Knicks open a three-game homestand against the Philadelphia 76ers. With six games remaining, the Knicks currently have the worst record in the NBA with Minnesota sitting two games better and Philadelphia 3 1/2 games ahead.

New York has lost nine straight games, including a 101-87 defeat at Washington on Friday. “It’s frustrating, and mentally it’s a grind,” New York’s Lou Amundson told reporters. The 76ers have lost five straight games and seven of eight since beating New York 97-81 on March 20 behind 23 points and 14 rebounds from rookie Nerlens Noel. The Knicks won the first two games in the series this season and haven’t lost a season series to the 76ers since 2008-09.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE 76ERS (18-59): Philadelphia lost for the 19th time in 20 road games, 92-91 at Charlotte on Saturday, on Gerald Henderson’s driving layup with six seconds left in the game. Robert Covington and Ish Smith scored 15 points apiece and the Sixers held an 11-1 edge in 3-pointers but couldn’t overcome 36.8 percent shooting overall. Philadelphia played the second half without Noel, who suffered a cut to his right eyelid.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK KNICKS (14-62): Washington used a 19-0 run in the first period to bury New York and coast to victory. Ricky Ledo scored a career-high 21 points off the bench and added nine rebounds and three assists. Andrea Bargnani, who averaged 20.3 points over his three previous games, finished with two points in 19 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Smith is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last five games.

2. Knicks G Tim Hardaway, Jr. (wrist) returned against the Wizards after missing the previous nine games while F Cleanthony Early suffered a sprained ankle in the first half and did not return.

3. Knicks G Langston Galloway is averaging 13.3 points, four rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 94, 76ers 88