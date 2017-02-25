Preview: 76ers at Knicks

The New York Knicks likely will be without forward Kristaps Porzingis when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Porzingis suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's 119-104 loss at Cleveland and is expected to watch as the Knicks attempt to snap out of a 1-6 stretch that spans the All-Star break and an inactive trade deadline.

"There's a lot of swelling, but I can walk around no problem, and the swelling is going down, too, so it's getting better," Porzingis told reporters. "No ligament damage, just a sprained ankle, swelling." It's the latest blow for a dysfunctional group that saw stars Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose involved in several trade rumors but remained to try and save a sinking ship that could fall below the 76ers in the standings with a loss. Philadelphia has won four of its last five after picking up a 120-112 triumph over Washington at home in its first game following the All-Star break. Sixers guard T.J. McConnell hit a jumper at the buzzer to lift his team to a 98-97 win over the Knicks in the first meeting on Jan. 11 in Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (22-35): The trade of Ersan Ilyasova to Atlanta allowed the team to give rookie Dario Saric an increased role, and the 6-10 Croatian did not disappoint in a rare start on Friday. Saric finished with 20 points and is averaging 20.5 while shooting 52.6 percent over his last six games. Robert Covington led the way with 25 points against Washington and is 17-of-31 from long distance in a four-game span.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (23-35): New York has allowed an average of 119.1 points in its last seven losses and permitted the Cavaliers to shoot 52.9 percent. "It's been the entire year, defense, communication and effort of getting back," Rose told reporters. "They beat us in transition every way possible." Guard Courtney Lee overcame an illness to score a season-high 25 points and is shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range over his last seven contests.

1. Knicks C Joakim Noah (hamstring) has missed six straight games and is day-to-day.

2. Sixers C Joel Embiid (knee) has been absent for 12 games in a row and is expected to sit out at least two more.

3. Anthony and Rose combined for 53 points in the first meeting.

