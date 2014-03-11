(Updated: UPDATING standings in second graph Minor editing throughout)

Knicks 123, 76ers 110: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points off the bench and Amar‘e Stoudemire chipped in 23 as host New York pulled away in the second half to send Philadelphia to its 17th consecutive loss.

Carmelo Anthony tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Knicks, who have won four straight following a seven-game losing streak. J.R. Smith also scored 22 points and Raymond Felton added 13 as New York moved within 3 1/2 games of Atlanta for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Michael Carter-Williams collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double for the 76ers, who are in the midst of their longest skid since a 20-game stretch in 1973. Tony Wroten scored 23 points off the bench, Thaddeus Young added 18 points and nine rebounds and James Anderson chipped in 17 points as Philadelphia lost by double digits for the ninth straight game.

The Sixers appeared poised to claim their first win since Jan. 29, leading 79-78 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter when New York reeled off a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. Anthony scored seven points during the pivotal burst, and the Knicks took a 91-85 lead into the fourth.

The Knicks carried that momentum into the final stanza, hitting seven of their first nine shots to start the quarter with a 19-4 run. Hardaway hit a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch and Smith and Stoudemire each converted three-point plays as New York pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Knicks C Tyson Chandler was not with the team for personal reasons, and coach Mike Woodson said he is unsure how long Chandler will be away. … Hardaway was 9-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range, falling one point shy of his career high. … New York has averaged 114 points during its winning streak.