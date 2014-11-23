Knicks send 76ers to 13th straight loss

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks welcomed new point guard Jose Calderon to his first start by turning back the Philadelphia 76ers 91-83 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks (4-10) extended the 76ers’ losing streak to 13 games. Philadelphia has yet to win a game this season.

The NBA record for consecutive losses to start a season is 18 by the 2009-10 Nets, who finished 12-70. The 76ers are off to their worst start since opening a franchise-worst 0-15 in 1972-73 when they finished with an NBA-record 73 losses.

Forward Carmelo Anthony topped the Knicks with 25 points and forward Amar‘e Stoudemire had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

“I was a hungry young man out there tonight,” said the 32-year-old Stoudemire, who has battled injuries for the past two seasons. “To feel this explosive and energetic and quick ... everything is back and I feel blessed to be able to say that again.”

Philadelphia wasn’t able to dig out of a 21-point first-quarter deficit. They did manage to close to 85-77 with under two minutes left, but Anthony made consecutive baskets.

Calderon, who was acquired in an off-season trade with Dallas, injured his right calf during warm-ups in the Knicks’ opener against Chicago. He scored three points and added three assists in 21 minutes.

”I was rusty out there, but that was expected,“ Calderon said. ”We won and that is the most important thing.

“I tried to do the little things. I wasn’t as fast as I wanted to be, but that was expected. I missed some open shots. It is always going to be a little scary out there.”

Calderon’s coach, Derek Fisher, was a little more complimentary of his play.

“Jose was good tonight,” Fisher said. “It looked like he was able to find some comfort level. Those were 21 good minutes.”

Fisher said Calderon was available for additional playing time but wanted to rest him with the Knicks enjoying double-digit leads for most of the second half.

Shane Larkin, now in his second season out of Miami, had filled in for Calderon, averaging 5.5 points and 2.7 assists per game. Fisher maintained that Larkin would still get minutes, but he didn’t see any action against the 76ers.

Pablo Prigioni backed up Caldedron, scoring eight points in 26 minutes.

Philadelphia rookie center Nerlens Noel posted his second double-double this season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Noel was Philadelphia’s top pick in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky but suffered a torn ACL in February that ended his season.

“That was Nerlens’ best game,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “People are going to look at his stat line, but I‘m going to look at him being spirited and being engaged in timeouts. That goes beyond a stat line.”

Noel’s layup with 9:50 left in the third quarter brought Philadelphia to within five points at 46-41 before New York went on a 16-3 scoring binge to comfortably lead 62-44 with 4:02 left in the quarter.

Forward Quincy Acy dropped in eight of his 10 total points during the streak.

The 76ers cut the lead to six points, 33-27, when point guard Michael Carter-Williams hit a floater with 7:16 left in the second quarter, but New York went on a 7-2 run on the way to a 46-39 halftime advantage.

“It is a tough game because you are playing against a team that hasn’t won a game,” Fisher said. “But they obviously have some individual and collective pride. Guys don’t make it to this level without pride.”

NOTES: The Knicks started their eighth different lineup in 14 games. ... Four of the 76ers’ 13 losses have been by eight points or less. ... The Knicks failed to score 100 points for the 11th time in 14 games. ... The 76ers are last in the league in points per game, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and 3-point percentage. ... Ten of 15 76ers are either rookies or second-year players. ... The NBA rescinded a technical foul against Knicks F Amar‘e Stoudemire in Minnesota on Wednesday. ... Knicks C Andrea Bargnani hasn’t played yet this season. He is out with strained right calf. ... The 76ers haven’t posted a winning record on the road since going 23-18 in 2002-03.