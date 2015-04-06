Knicks end skid with win over 76ers

NEW YORK, NY -- While the two worst teams in the Atlantic Division squared off for an Easter night tilt that lacked a certain “wow-factor”, it was plenty apparent that the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers were playing for more than just ping-pong balls.

Outscoring the visitors 16-6 in the final five minutes, the New York Knicks defense came up big, blocking 14 shots in their victory over the Philadelphia 76ers 101-91 at Madison Square Garden.

“Fortunately, our guys were active, in particular late,” Knicks head coach Derek Fisher said. “We talked about commending them on continuing to be professional and still show up to these games with the right attitude and right approach to it.”

While the Knicks (15-62) got the win, the 76ers (18-60) might just be the benefactors in the long run. Sunday’s combatants possess two of the three worst records in the NBA as they will be front-runners to gain the first overall draft pick in the lottery. Each loss increases the team’s odds of getting a higher choice.

The win snaps a nine-game losing streak that dated back to a March 14 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.

“They continue to show up night after night and show a desire to win,” Fisher said. “To defend the way they did tonight ... and guys continuing to share and move the ball are all good things.”

The 76ers’ losing-skid increases to six games.

“I think we did a poor job taking tough shots,” 76ers head coach Brett Brown said. “There were some tough plays made where we should have just made the extra pass in order to open up the perimeter.”

Andrea Bargnani led the Knicks with 25 points, tied for a season high, with eight rebounds and four assists.

“I always try to be aggressive,” Bargnani said. “It was a very good situation to score in. We were passing the ball with right timing so I was able to hit shots.”

Closely contested for much of the evening, the Knicks entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. But the 76ers found a way to get back in the game, one of a handful of comebacks they had on the night, tying the game at 83 via a Robert Covington runner with 5:55 to go.

The Sixers lost despite attempting 99 shots from the field, including 55 in the paint. Despite their low-post presence, they only had eight free-throw attempts.

“I‘m confused as to why we shot that few of free throws,” Brown said. “We did a really good job of driving, evidently the referees did not believe that there were fouls being made so I‘m confused. Fifty-five shots is a big number to be getting rewarded with only eight free throws.”

Shane Larkin provided support for Bargnani with 13 points while Lance Thomas had 14, including a jump shot from the left corner with 40 seconds left in the game to put the Knicks up 10.

“I just think we executed on the offensive end,” Larkin said. “We got out in transition and got some early buckets and from then on we had a good rhythm.”

Ish Smith paced the 76ers early with seven points in the game’s first six minutes, but an 11-2 Knicks run erased an early Philadelphia flurry in which they built a seven-point lead. Three straight 3-pointers in a two-minute span from Bargnani put the Knicks ahead. Bargnani had 13 first-quarter points.

“The whole team played well,” Bargnani said. “From the first minute, we were very aggressive and shared the ball pretty good ... and that was the main thing.”

Knicks turnovers and a resurgence of Sixers perimeter shooting sparked a Philadelphia 11-0 run as basement basketball was proving to be an evenly matched affair.

Starting the second quarter on the bench, Bargnani scored six points in the frame. Philadelphia’s leading scorer, Smith, had just four after his outburst in the game’s infancy. He finished the game with 17 points.

A Bargnani jumper with 11 seconds to go in the quarter gave the Knicks a three-point lead going into halftime.

“He was definitely comfortably offensively in the first half,” Fisher said. “But I thought his activity level and rebounding on the defensive end is what helped us out.”

Trading baskets for much of the third quarter, the Knicks were able to hold onto its lead, opening it up to as much as five. While the Knicks were a team that usually lived and died by the 3-pointer, they attempted to open up play down low, going after the rookie Noel.

The young Kentucky product held his own fairly well as he showed flashes of very promising potential with an arsenal of low-post moves and solid strength. He recorded 14 points and nine rebounds.

“Noel is getting better as a player,” Fisher said. “They’re penetrating the ball a lot more. ... He’s attacking the basket as well.”

Opening up an eight-point lead with four minutes to go in the third quarter, turnovers allowed the 76ers to come right back, using a 7-0 run to bring the game within one. It was the Knicks defense that managed to re-extend their lead to 79-72 after three quarters, holding the 76ers to a 36 percent effort from the field going into the fourth.