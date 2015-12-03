EditorsNote: fix: corrects spelling of Knicks rookie Porzingis throughout

Porzingis leads Knicks past 76ers

NEW YORK -- While Jahlil Okafor was back in Philadelphia serving the first game of a two-game suspension, 76ers coach Brett Brown was heaping praise on the player chosen just after Okafor in the NBA Draft.

Rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis registered his ninth double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and leading the New York Knicks to a 99-87 win over the 76ers Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Okafor was the more heralded draft pick, chosen third overall from the NCAA champion Duke Blue Devils in June, while Porzingis was an unknown commodity playing in Europe. But it is the 7-foot-3 Latvian who is gaining attention on the court while Okafor has been getting the wrong type of attention off it.

Philadelphia (1-19), which ended its 18-game losing streak at the start of the season with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, played without Okafor in a game they never led. He will also miss Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

The suspension comes on the same day a second video was released showing the 19-year-old Okafor being involved in a fight outside a Boston nightclub last week.

“Jahlil is a very important part of our organization and our future,” the team said in a statement. “While we are disappointed with his recent actions, we have faith in him as a valued member of the Sixers. We will provide the necessary resources to support him on his journey and will do our part to help him succeed both on and off the court.”

Okafor leads all rookies in scoring, averaging 17.2 points. He’s third among rookies in rebounding with an 8.1 average.

But Porzingas was on Brown’s mind outside the 76ers locker room.

”I am always fascinated by the international players,“ said Brown about Porzingis. ”When I see a player like that I am reminded of many international players. That was a helluva (draft) pick.

“His upside is going to be whatever he wants to be. He loves the game and there is a toughness in him. I think he is unique.”

Knicks guard Arron Afflalo added 13 points and eight rebounds, and forward Carmelo Anthony returned after missing one game due to illness, scoring 12 points in the wire-to-wire win that halted a four-game losing streak.

Forwards Hollis Thompson and Richaun Holmes came off the Philadelphia bench to score 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Porzingis leads all rookies in rebounding and is third in the group in scoring.

”There is no way to know how the season would start for Kris (Porzingis),“ admitted Knicks coach Derek Fisher. ”We obviously felt very strong about drafting him number four. We thought he would have been a great selection.

“There was no expectations. I think it is a blank canvas. He can be as great as he wants to be. For a young guy, he is fully engaged.”

The Knicks (9-10) closed out the third quarter on an 11-3 spurt for an 81-58 cushion and their largest lead of the night. Philadelphia never got closer than 10 points in the quarter.

New York pulled away in the second quarter with an 11-4 run, which advanced its lead to 45-32 with 4:11 left in the quarter. Philadelphia endured another poor shooting quarter, hitting just eight of 23 shots from the floor.

The 76ers, who shot 34.8 percent in the first half, trailed 54-39 at the half.

The Knicks took advantage of the 6-11 Okafor’s absence in the first quarter, scoring 14 points in the paint on the way to a 27-21 lead. Philadelphia converted only eight of its 24 shots in the first quarter.

NOTES: C Joel Embid (right foot), F Carl Landry (right wrist), G Kendall Marshall (right knee) and G Tony Wroten (right knee) did not dress for Philadelphia. F Lou Amundson was inactive for the Knicks. ... Brothers Jerami (Philadelphia) and Jerian Grant (New York), sons of former 76ers forward Harvey Grant, faced each other for the first time in the NBA. ... The Knicks recalled F Cleanthony Early from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA Developmental League.