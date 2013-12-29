Preview: 76ers at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be without both Pau Gasol and Chris Kaman on Sunday when they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak during a home outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gasol has missed two of the last four games with an upper respiratory infection and sat out Saturday’s practice while Kaman sprained his left ankle in Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. Jordan Hill figures to be the starting center if the two miss the contest.

Philadelphia opened a six-game road trip with a 115-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The 76ers won their initial road contest of the season and have since lost 13 straight in enemy venues, and eight of the defeats have been by double digits. Philadelphia has lost nine of its last 10 overall and could be without forward Evan Turner (knee) for the second straight game. Turner leads the 76ers with a 19.3 scoring average.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-21): Forward Thaddeus Young has stepped up with back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebounds outings and is averaging 28.3 points over the last three games. He is 11-of-14 from 3-point range during the stretch while raising his scoring average to a career-best 17.3. The hot showings come shortly after speculation arose that Young requested a trade. Young is in his seventh campaign with the 76ers and this is his sixth straight season as a double-digit scorer.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (13-17): Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds in Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz and has had several strong performances while averaging 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. He has five double-doubles with his most impressive outing being a 24-point, 17-rebound effort against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 17. Second-year center Robert Sacre also could receive more minutes but his production has been meager since beginning the month with back-to-back double-digit scoring contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers are just 2-10 against the Lakers at the Staples Center.

2. Los Angeles F Nick Young has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games and is averaging 20.9 points during the stretch.

3. Philadelphia PG Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 20.3 points and 9.3 assists in three games since returning from a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Lakers 116, 76ers 103