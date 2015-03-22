Preview: 76ers at Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to extend their winning streak to a season-high three when they begin a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Rookie Nerlens Noel has played a big part as Philadelphia won four of the last seven contests, including a career-high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds in the 97-81 victory over New York on Friday. The Lakers have been going in the opposite direction while losing four straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Noel, a first-round pick in 2013 before sitting out last season with a knee injury, is averaging 13.6 points, 11 boards and 2.1 blocks over the last 12 games. “He’s had a hell of a year,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. Los Angeles has also been getting a boost from a rookie as Jordan Clarkson scored in double figures in 11 of the last 12 games and is averaging 13.7 points in March.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, TWC Sportsnet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (17-52): Philadelphia knocked off Detroit before handling the Knicks for its 12th home victory, but the 76ers have lost 14 straight games on the road as they prepare to visit three sub-.500 teams including Sacramento and Denver. Guards Isaiah Canaan (12.9 points, 15 games) and Ish Smith (11.6, 14 games) have been productive since joining the team. Robert Covington, who is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, is the only other active player averaging more than 11 points (12.7).

ABOUT THE LAKERS (17-50): The Lakers have lost 50 or more games five times in their history after reaching the figure for the second straight season with an 80-73 loss to Utah on Thursday at home. Clarkson is also averaging five assists in March and backcourt mate Wayne Ellington has scored 11.7 points over his last 12 outings. Jordan Hill and veteran Carlos Boozer lead the way inside for the Lakers while averaging 12.3 points apiece and combining to grab an average of 15 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers have made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game 22 times this season – a franchise record – and average 8.1 overall.

2. Los Angeles F Wesley Johnson has scored 28 points combined the last two games, making 12-of-24 shots from the field.

3. Philadelphia F Thomas Robinson, who is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 12 games with the team, could return after missing Friday’s game with a rib injury.

PREDICTION: 76ers 96, Lakers 90