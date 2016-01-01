Preview: 76ers at Lakers

The two worst teams in the NBA square off when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Philadelphia has just three wins all season but two have come over the last three games - road victories at Phoenix and Sacramento.

Los Angeles has only six wins but is coming off a 112-104 road victory over the Boston Celtics. Kobe Bryant recorded his first double-double of the season - he had 15 points and 11 rebounds - and the 173rd of his career. Philadelphia is 2-1 since acquiring point guard Ish Smith to stabilize the offense, and coach Brett Brown has seen a shift in his club’s demeanor. “We’ve taken a lot of hits, and if there is such a thing as deserving to win, they deserve to win,” Brown told reporters. “They put in the work, they don’t blink. They stay together. I‘m proud of them.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (3-31): Nerlens Noel has started the past three games at center and has found the position much to his liking. Noel is averaging 17.3 points on 22-of-28 shooting during the stretch and has a season-best 20 points in Wednesday’s win over Sacramento. Noel might be back at power forward against the Lakers after rookie center Jahlil Okafor returned from a two-game absence and had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against the Kings.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (6-27): Bryant has scored in double digits in each of his past 12 games but his shooting has suffered in the last two. He is just 10-of-38 from the field during the span and has shot 40 percent or less in each of the past five games. Guard Jordan Clarkson had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting against Boston for his sixth 20-point outing of the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. SF Robert Covington scored 23 points as the 76ers posted a 103-91 home win over the Lakers on Dec. 1.

2. Los Angeles rookie PF Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) is questionable after being injured against the Celtics.

3. Smith is averaging 18 points and 8.3 assists since being acquired from New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Lakers 106, 76ers 101