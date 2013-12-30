76ers dump Lakers for rare road win

LOS ANGELES -- One of the NBA’s worst road teams found a home away from home.

Forward Thaddeus Young led the way with 25 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers ended a 13-game skid on the road, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 Sunday before a sellout crowd of 18,997 at Staples Center.

“I think it is a big win for us,” said point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who scored 13 points, recorded five assists and had four steals. “Being on the road and getting back on a win streak and trying to move forward, I think it’s definitely a big win for us.”

The Sixers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have the worst road records in the NBA, both 2-13. Philadelphia, playing the second game of back-to-back contests after Saturday’s setback to the Phoenix Suns, handed the Lakers a season-high fifth straight defeat. The 76ers (9-21) won on the road for the first time since Nov. 1, when they dropped the Washington Wizards.

“You keep just hammering the rock; maybe it’s going to split. Tonight it split,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I think for us enough was enough.”

Young, who added a team-high nine rebounds and three steals, said, “We came out and played a very team-oriented game. We moved the ball around, and everyone got touches. Everybody got a chance to get a feel for the basketball. We got each other in the right position.”

Philadelphia guard Evan Turner scored 22 points, 10 of them coming in the fourth quarter, and center Spencer Hawes added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Guard Nick Young led the Lakers (13-18) with 26 points, but he missed 15 of his 21 shots from the floor. Guard Jodie Meeks had 15 points, including four of the Lakers’ 12 3-pointers.

The Lakers were again without center Pau Gasol, who missed his second consecutive game with an upper-respiratory infection. Jordan Hill started at center and played well, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“We’ve got to get some guys healthy,” said Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni, whose team remains without injured guards Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Steve Blake. “We’re going to have to battle. The biggest thing is to keep our guys’ heads up.”

The Sixers led 102-99 after a jumper by Turner with 3:33 remaining. A layup by Thaddeus Young increased the margin to five before Hill’s basket inside cut the gap to three.

A three-point play by Thaddeus pushed the lead to 107-101 with 1:15 left before Los Angeles guard Jordan Farmar’s 3-pointer sliced the lead to 107-104 with 55.2 seconds remaining. The Lakers never scored again.

Lakers forward Shawne Williams, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds, missed an attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining before the Lakers were forced to foul Carter-Williams with 13.2 seconds left. Carter-Williams hit both free throws to secure the win.

Los Angeles bolted to a 12-2 lead less than three minutes into the contest, but Philadelphia bounced back. The Sixers used an 18-4 surge for a 20-16 lead after two free throws by Thaddeus Young with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter. The Lakers scored the final six points of the quarter for a 22-20 advantage.

The Sixers built a nine-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Lakers rallied and tied the score at 52 on Nick Young’s 3-point basket with 4.2 seconds left before halftime.

In the third, Philadelphia blew past the Lakers with a 19-4 run. A 3-pointer by guard James Anderson with 3:19 remaining gave the 76ers a 79-66 lead. The Lakers closed to within seven before the Sixers took an 86-77 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia committed only 11 turnovers compared to 22 for Los Angeles. The Sixers also had a big advantage on points in the paint, outscoring the Lakers 52-28 on the inside.

NOTES: Lakers G Xavier Henry suffered a strained right knee late in the first quarter and did not return. In his absence, little-used G Kendall Marshall saw his first action since playing four scoreless minutes Dec. 23 at Phoenix. He produced eight points and three assists in 17 minutes against the 76ers. ... How good is Philadelphia G Michael Carter-Williams? He entered Sunday leading all rookies in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounding (5.5 per game) and assists (7.7 per game), and he was the league leader in steals (3.06 per game). ... Sixers G/F Evan Turner returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game at Phoenix with a sore right knee.