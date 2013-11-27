Preview: 76ers at Magic

One night after posing their first road win since March 4, the Orlando Magic look to ride that momentum into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Magic snapped a 17-game road losing streak Tuesday in a 109-92 victory at Atlanta. Arron Afflalo poured in 26 points and ex-Sixers center Nik Vucevic added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Sixers have lost seven of their last nine, with the only victories in that stretch coming in overtime. The team also has battled injuries of late, as Michael Carter-Williams and Spencer Hawes, among others, have missed time over the last couple weeks. Hawes and Thaddeus Young, sat out Saturday’s 106-98 loss to Indiana in which the Sixers leaned heavily on Carter-Williams and the rookie point guard responded with 29 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (6-9): Evan Turner, whose previous career high was 13.3 points in 2012-13, is averaging 21.7 points through the first 15 games this season. Not only is Hawes averaging a career-high 16.8 points, but the 7-footer is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 49.1 percent from 3-point range. Led by Hawes (10.3), Turner (6.9) and Young (6.5), the Sixers are fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (5-9): Once considered a defensive specialist, Afflalo leads the Magic with 21.9 points per game. Starting guards Jameer Nelson and rookie Victor Oladipo have struggled with their shooting with Oladipo shooting 41.4 percent and Nelson checking it at 37.8 percent with both players shooting under 35 percent from beyond the arc. Vucevic, the Sixers’ first round pick in 2011 who wound up in Orlando in the Dwight Howard/Andrew Bynum four-team trade, already has eight double-doubles this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sixers backup PG Tony Wroten (back) also missed the game versus the Pacers, but he should be ready to go Wednesday.

2. The Magic have dropped three straight home games by an average of 14.7 points.

3. Young has missed the last three games due to personal reasons. His status for Wednesday’s game is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Magic 90, 76ers 88