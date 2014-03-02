Preview: 76ers at Magic

The Orlando Magic have struggled all season on the road, but have been a different team on their home court of late with six wins in seven games. The Magic can even their record at home Sunday with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost 13 consecutive contests. It will be the final matchup of the two leading candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year honors -- Orlando’s Victor Oladipo and Michael Carter-Williams of Philadelphia -- after the Magic took two of the first three meetings.

The Magic lost at Miami 112-98 on Saturday, allowing 58.1 percent shooting while falling to a league-worst 4-28 away from home. Leading scorer Arron Afflalo did not play in any of the four games on the trip due to an ankle injury and illness as Orlando averaged 98.8 points. The Magic will have to contain veteran forward Thaddeus Young, who has averaged 23.3 points in three games against them this season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-44): Philadelphia allowed Washington to make 12-of-26 from 3-point range in a 122-103 loss at home Saturday on the night the franchise retired the number of former 76ers great Allen Iverson. Guard Tony Wroten led Philadelphia with 19 points off the bench, increasing his average to 17.2 over the last five games after going scoreless against Utah on Feb. 12. Carter-Williams is 8-of-27 from the field the last two games after a stretch in which he scored at least 19 in four of five contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (18-43): Center Nikola Vucevic continues to shine, producing 18 points and 10 rebounds against Miami on Saturday for his 11th double-double in his last 15 games since returning from a concussion. His backup, Kyle O’Quinn, has shown plenty of improvement and he produced 14 points and 15 rebounds Saturday. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.8 points over the last six and Oladipo has scored 20.3 per game against the 76ers this season, slightly better than Carter-Williams (19.3) in the matchup.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic F Maurice Harkless, who joined the starting lineup after Afflalo’s injury, is averaging 16.3 points in his last three outings.

2. The 76ers have not won a season series against the Magic since 1998-99.

3. Orlando G Jameer Nelson, the franchise’s all-time leader in assists, is two rebounds shy of 2,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Magic 112, 76ers 99