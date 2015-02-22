Preview: 76ers at Magic

The Orlando Magic have shown progress on the defensive end since James Borrego took over as coach and look to continue the trend when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Sunday. The Magic allowed at least 100 points in 14 consecutive games before Jacque Vaughn was fired and gave up fewer than 100 in five outings since while gaining three victories. “We have new energy, new enthusiasm,” Orlando guard Evan Fournier told the Orlando Sentinel after a 95-84 win over New Orleans on Friday.

The Magic have won back-to-back contests for the first time since mid-January and tries for a season-long win streak against Philadelphia, which took Golden State to the wire on Feb. 9 and is 4-5 in its last nine. The 76ers, who are tied for the second-least wins in the league, were victorious 96-88 in their last trip to Orlando on Dec. 21. It should be a good battle inside with Philadelphia’s talented rookie Nerlens Noel against Nikola Vucevic, who has 33 double-doubles for the Magic.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-42): Noel is displaying steady improvement after taking last season off to recover from knee surgery, scoring in double figures six times in the last eight games and blocking a season-high nine shots Friday against Indiana. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, who averages 10.2 points, and Jerami Grant each scored 16 in the 106-95 loss last time out. After the injuries and trades, Robert Covington is the leading scorer left at 13.1 per game and Noel averages 8.3 to go along with a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (18-39): Orlando outscored Anthony Davis and New Orleans 64-36 in the paint during Friday’s victory when the Magic allowed only 37 points in the second half. “Protecting our paint is the biggest thing, contesting every shot and helping each other,” Orlando guard Victor Oladipo told reporters. “We’re just buying into it right now.” Oladipo scored 22 in the win over New Orleans and averages 16.7, third on the team behind Vucevic (19.6) and Tobias Harris (17.4), who missed the last three with a sore knee.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia SG Jason Richardson made his first appearance Friday in more than two years after recovering from a knee injury and scored seven points.

2. Orlando F Andrew Nicholson, who had not played in the previous 16 games by coaches’ decision, scored six points in 21 minutes Friday.

3. 76ers PG Tim Frazier signed a second 10-day contract Friday went out and produced 13 points and seven assists against Indiana.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, 76ers 90