Preview: 76ers at Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Orlando Magic on Monday. A rally from 13 points down helped the 76ers get past the Boston Celtics by a 105-99 margin at home Sunday afternoon, giving them two straight wins for the first time in over a month.

Philadelphia has won three in row on three separate occasions this season, including one that began with a one-point win at Orlando on Feb. 9. The Magic haven't won consecutive games since Dec. 23 and 26, failing in their last nine attempts to establish a winning streak. They have another opportunity in this one after wrapping up a three-game road trip with a 109-103 triumph at Phoenix on Friday. "We made plays down the stretch, but I was more impressed with how we started the game," coach Frank Vogel told the media after his team snapped a four-game slide in which it allowed an average of 119.8 points. "We had 17 deflections in the first quarter. That's probably a high for a quarter."

ABOUT THE 76ERS (26-43): Dario Saric's bid for Rookie of the Year continued with a 23-point effort in Sunday's victory. He is averaging 24.5 points over his last four road games and poured in 26 in the win at Orlando last month, throwing in a season-high matching three steals. Jahlil Okafor left the win over Boston with right knee soreness and coach Brett Brown told reporters he was not sure if the center would travel with the team to Florida.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (25-45): Guard Jodie Meeks (thumb) has a chance to make his return after missing two months of action, which would give Orlando - tied for last in the league in 3-point shooting (32.4 percent) entering Sunday - another perimeter option. The Magic were below that mark in the win over Phoenix but still got six players into double figures, led by Evan Fournier's 25 points. Center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds in his last four games, collecting 18 and 17 against the Suns despite rolling his ankle the night before in Golden State.

1. Magic PG Elfrid Payton has recorded at least 10 assists in five of his last seven games.

2. Fournier flirted with a triple-double (24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) in the previous encounter.

3. Sixers G Nik Stauskas has attempted 15 shots from beyond the arc over the last two games, and just two inside it.

PREDICTION: Magic 103, 76ers 99