Preview: 76ers at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are undefeated in four home games this season and begin a three-game homestand on Monday against a team they haven’t suffered a home loss against since the 2004-05 campaign. The Philadelphia 76ers have dropped their last seven contests in Dallas and are 0-2 on a three-game road excursion that began with losses in Atlanta and New Orleans. The 76ers lost 135-98 to the Pelicans on Saturday for their worst defeat since a 45-point loss to the Chicago Bulls in 2010.

Philadelphia could be without rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams (foot) for the fourth straight game. His presence wouldn’t have mattered in the dreadful loss to New Orleans as the 76ers gave up their most points since a 136-104 loss to Atlanta during the 1996-97 season. The Mavericks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-100 in their last game to move two games over .500. “It’s a huge swing between 5-5 and 6-4,” forward Dirk Nowitzki said afterward. “We’ve got a winning record going home for three games now.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (5-6): Coach Brett Brown was disappointed with the showing against the Pelicans and benched most of the veterans on the squad with the game out of hand. “There is a right way to do everything and they know that too,” said the first-year coach. “It is trying to bring quality effort to whatever we are doing. It is on-court and off-court. It is everything. We want to do things the right way and in a professional way knowing that they add up.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (6-4): Dallas is playing well with a revamped roster and the victory over Orlando featured six players in double figures and 10 3-pointers as the Mavericks overcame a 40-30 rebounding disadvantage. “We played sensibly,” coach Rick Carlisle said afterward. “None of us are going to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’ve done some good things and it’s really important they we just stay focused.” Offseason acquisition Monta Ellis is playing superb and averaging 21.9 points and five assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has won 11 of the last 14 meetings with the 76ers.

2. Nowitzki is 9-of-16 from 3-point range over the past three games.

3. Philadelphia F Evan Turner had a season-low four points on 2-of-11 shooting against the Pelicans to drop his season average to 21.6.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 117, 76ers 101