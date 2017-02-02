Mavericks defeat 76ers to extend winning streak

DALLAS -- The list of unsung Dallas Mavericks stepping up grows with each game. Salah Mejri is just the next in line.

"He has been holding out on us," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle quipped. "That is clear."

A career showing by second-year backup center sparked the streaking Mavericks to a 113-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

After impressive wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers on successive nights earlier this week, the Mavericks (19-30) avoided a letdown and extended their winning streak to three, matching a season high. Dallas has also won five of its last six and eight of 11.

Mejri played a leading role despite coming off the bench. The NBA's first player born in Tunisia racked up a personal-high 17 rebounds and scored 16 points to tally his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his young career.

The 17 boards were a high for any Maverick this season. Mejri connected on 7 of 9 shots -- most of his baskets were dunks -- in 21 minutes, and he added a block and a steal. He was under the weather and played only two minutes Monday in Dallas' upset of the Cavaliers.

"I kept playing hard, and I think everybody was feeling good after these two wins," Mejri said. "We knew we needed to play hard, and I didn't play the last game. I was not feeling good, so I was like, 'This is my opportunity to enjoy the playing.'

"Everybody played good and (was) doing great, so I am trying to be a great teammate and try to keep it going. We have three in a row now, and this is the time we can make a run."

Seth Curry led the Mavs with 22 points, six assists and four steals. Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, and reserve Devin Harris had 14. New starting point guard Yogi Ferrell finished with 11 points and five assists in his third game.

Jahlil Okafor took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence to pace the Sixers (18-30) with 16 points. His one rebound in 24 minutes was a source of concern for 76ers coach Brett Brown.

"The numbers are the numbers," Brown said. "We will go back and look at stuff and try to help him improve in that area."

Sixers forward Ersan Ilyasova had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but he didn't score in the second half. Gerard Henderson and Dario Saric each had 10 points off the Philadelphia bench.

The play of Mejri certainly impressed Brown.

"Just big energy, I give him credit, I think he really does a good job of rolling hard after he sets a pick-and-roll," Brown said. "I think that he is a committed offensive rebounder even when he is not in the pick-and-roll. Our bigs struggled tonight, and I thought our wings had a hard time containing their wings as well, but he, surely with his energy, changed the game."

Despite currently being in the lottery mix, the Mavs and Sixers are trending upward. Both had winning records in January.

Philadelphia, ahead by as much as nine points in the first half, was down only 62-60 midway through the third. The Mavs finished the period strong to go up by 12, and the lead surpassed 20 in the fourth.

Dallas won the rebounding battle 51-39.

The Mavericks start a two-game road trip against teams they are trying to catch in the Western Conference standings Friday at Portland. Dallas follows with a game at Denver on Monday.

Philadelphia completes a back-to-back Thursday at San Antonio.

The Mavs went into halftime up 50-47 thanks in part to a 26-8 run in the second quarter. Barnes had 13 points at the break, with Curry scoring 11. Mejri had 12 boards at the half to already set his season high.

Ilyasova had 13 points and eight rebounds going into the locker room. Okafor had 10 points.

NOTES: Mavs rookie PG Yogi Ferrell appeared in his third game since signing a 10-day contract. "The first date was dinner," owner Mark Cuban said. "The second date was drinks. And we all know nothing good happens before the third date." ... The Sixers were without C Joe Embiid (knee contusion) and F Robert Covington (hand contusion). Embiid didn't make the two-game trip, which ends Thursday at San Antonio. Covington's status for the Spurs game is uncertain. Rookie G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made his first career start in Covington's place and finished with seven points and four rebounds. ... The earliest Dallas C Andrew Bogut (right hamstring strain) might return is Monday at Denver, per coach Rick Carlisle. ... Mavs PG Deron Williams (sprained toe) missed his fourth consecutive game.