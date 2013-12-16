Preview: 76ers at Nets

While the Brooklyn Nets have showed some improvement of late, their opponents on Monday - the Philadelphia 76ers - are stuck in a six-game losing streak and just 2-14 since a 5-4 start. The Nets fell in Detroit on Friday but had rolled off three straight in their first winning streak of the year prior to that. Forward Paul Pierce saw the loss as a missed opportunity to continue Brooklyn’s recent momentum, telling the New York Post, “There’s no moral victories.”

For Philadelphia, this season is all about learning and growing together. First-year coach Brett Brown has embraced that challenge, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that he continues to stay positive despite the team’s poor record. “In a real twisted way, I love it,” he said. “I really enjoy coaching this group. The challenge at times keeps you up late at night but I really like my job.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-18): Starting point guard Michael Carter-Williams, the NBA’s leading rookie in both scoring (17.7 points per game) and assists (7.3), has missed six consecutive games with a skin infection in his right knee. Brown told the Inquirer the team can’t take any chances by rushing him back. “You take the extra mile and make sure we are smart with it,” he said. “Inch him back into the whole thing.”

ABOUT THE NETS (8-15): Brooklyn played Friday night without leading scorer Brook Lopez, who is nursing a sprained left ankle and the Pistons took advantage, outrebounding the Nets 43-38 and scoring 60 points in the paint to Brooklyn’s 38. Lopez, who averages 20.5 points and six rebounds, is expecting to be back in the lineup on Monday, telling the Post, “That’s the plan.” Five Nets are averaging double figures, with Joe Johnson (15.5), Deron Williams (12.2), Pierce (11.8) and Andray Blatche (11.7) joining Lopez as Brooklyn’s main scoring threats.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn ranks in the NBA’s bottom ten in both scoring and points allowed, averaging 95.3 points, while allowing opponents 101.7.

2. Philadelphia yields 110.4 points per game, dead last in the league, ahead of the 29th-ranked Los Angeles Lakers by nearly seven points.

3. This is the opening game of back-to-backs for the Nets and 76ers, as they will square off again on Friday in Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Nets 104, 76ers 97