Preview: 76ers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets look to snap a three-game slide when they host the stumbling Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Nets went a long way toward erasing the sting of a miserable start to the season with a 10-1 stretch but ran into a difficult span against three quality opponents and were unable to get the better of any of them, sandwiching one-point losses to Indiana and Toronto around a 25-point setback to Oklahoma City. Shaun Livingston scored a season-high 24 points at the Pacers on Saturday.

The level of competition figures to drop when the 76ers come to town, losers of two straight and 12 of their last 15. Few of those losses have even been close, with just two being decided by single digits and the last four by an average of 16.5 points. That ugly trend continued with a 113-96 loss at Detroit on Saturday, when rookie standout Michael Carter-Williams sat due to a shoulder injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-33): Word of the injury to Carter-Williams - who is listed as day-to-day - came just before the opening tip Saturday night, so it is understandable that Philadelphia was off from the start. However, the Sixers have little chance to compete no matter who is running the point as long as they continue to struggle to stop opponents on defense. Philadelphia gives up an average of 109.9 points, easily the most in the league, and is threatening to become the first squad since Golden State in 2009-10 to allow at least 110 a contest.

ABOUT THE NETS (20-25): Livingston’s 24-point performance marked the second straight game that he has contributed a bit more on the offensive end. The lanky guard has started the last 14 games for Brooklyn, helping the club go 10-4 in that stretch, but the wealth of guards and swingmen in the starting five has begun to severely hamper the club underneath. After producing an NBA record-low 17 rebounds in the loss to the Thunder, the Nets were outrebounded by a 46-27 margin at Indiana, a trend they hope to reverse if center Andray Blatche (hip) and forward Andrei Kirilenko (calf) are able to return Monday from their respective injuries.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets SF Paul Pierce has averaged 19.3 points and three steals while hitting 19-of-21 free throws during the three-game slide.

2. Sixers C Spencer Hawes is averaging five points - nearly nine below his season average - in his last two games, failing to make a 3-pointer in consecutive contests for the first time this season.

3. Brooklyn SG Joe Johnson hit 10 3-pointers in a 130-94 rout of Philadelphia on Dec. 16, but did not play in a 121-120 overtime loss at the Sixers four days later.

PREDICTION: Nets 109, 76ers 100