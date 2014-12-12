Preview: 76ers at Nets

When Mikhail Prokhorov bought the Nets five years ago, he promised a championship by this season at the latest. However, as his Nets get ready to host the hapless Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, talks in the organization have changed course. New Jersey is now reportedly considering putting stars Deron Williams, Joe Johnson and Brook Lopez – the NBA’s most-expensive trio - on the trade market. First-year coach Lionel Hollins recently admitted that these Nets’ “personalities” didn’t fit his model for the team, and their 1-10 record versus teams with a winning record has made the thought of breaking up the team a much easier proposition. “We’re on the phones, we’re talking to people, but there’s nothing imminent,” GM Billy King told the New York Daily News earlier this week. The Nets were tied at the half against Chicago on Wednesday before dropping a 105-80 decision.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2-19): The Sixers dropped a 95-79 verdict to Atlanta on Wednesday, getting 13 points from Alexey Shved and 12 and five steals from Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. Reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 assists and 7.3 rebounds, but he had nine turnovers against the Hawks and leads the league with 4.8 per game - 1.3 more than last season. “He’s just going one extra dribble too much or he waits a second too long, and all of a sudden he’s in an NBA crowd with athletes,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. Tony Wroten (17.9 points, 6.3 assists) missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury but is close to returning.

ABOUT THE NETS (8-12): Williams scored 17 points against the Bulls, as New Jersey played without Joe Johnson (flu), Mirza Teletovic (hip) and Lopez (back). It was the Nets’ third straight loss - all by 20 or more points. “When it rains, it pours,” Nets forward Kevin Garnett said. “It is very tough to stay positive. We just need to continue to give our best effort.”

1. The Sixers have already had nine non-drafted players on their roster this season – one less than the NBA record set by the 2002-03 Hawks and the 2009-10 Warriors.

2. Garnett left Wednesday’s game in the fourth quarter with a left foot injury.

3. The Nets have agreed to trade F Andrei Kirilenko to the 76ers for F Brandon Davies, G Jorge Gutierrez and a swap of draft picks.

PREDICTION: Nets 97, 76ers 87