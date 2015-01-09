Preview: 76ers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets look to get back on track when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Nets have dropped three straight - including two in a row during their three-game homestand - since clawing their way back to .500 for the first time since November, but relief could come in the form of a Philadelphia team that they have beaten four consecutive times. Brooklyn has failed to score more than 90 points during its current skid and hopes to avoid its seventh loss in its last 11 home games.

The 76ers showed some signs of life by winning two straight road tilts in the third week of December, but have gone on to drop six of their last seven games after Christmas. Philadelphia is coming off a 97-77 setback to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and has lost its last five road games as it hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating the Nets for the first time since Dec. 20, 2013. The 76ers fell 88-70 in the last meeting between the teams at the Barclays Center almost a month ago.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (5-29): Michael Carter-Williams was limited to five points on 1-of-13 shooting while Tony Wroten finished with 11 on a 4-of-19 performance from the floor in the loss to the Bucks. “Our leading scorers were 7-of-52,” coach Brett Brown told reporters. “We’re going to dust it off and write it off as just one of those nights.” Luc Richard Mbah a Moute missed his third consecutive game with turf toe and is questionable for Friday’s contest.

ABOUT THE NETS (16-19): Joe Johnson scored a team-high 17 points while Mason Plumlee collected 16 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season in the 89-81 loss to the Celtics. Deron Williams played four minutes before leaving the game in the second quarter with soreness in his side and further tests revealed that he fractured a rib and is out indefinitely. Kevin Garnett added 10 points and eight rebounds after taking a rest day against the Dallas Mavericks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have won eight of the last 10 matchups with the 76ers.

2. Brooklyn has shot below 40 percent in two of its last three games.

3. Four of Philadelphia’s five wins this season have come on the road.

PREDICTION: Nets 97, 76ers 91