Preview: 76ers at Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers have become known for poor play and will try to recover from one of the worst beatings in franchise history when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Philadelphia recorded a season low for points while being drubbed 119-68 by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and the 51-point margin of defeat was the fifth worst in team history.

The embarrassing beat down came in the first contest since Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo was named chairman of basketball operations. Colangelo, the chairman of USA Basketball, will serve as an adviser to team ownership for a sinking franchise that has gone 38-148 since the beginning of the 2013-14 season. The Nets have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference despite winning three of their last five games but rumblings persist that coach Lionel Hollins is in danger or losing his job. “I’ve talked to ownership, and right now, Lionel is our coach,” Brooklyn general manager Billy King told reporters. “We’re working to try to turn this thing around.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TCN Philadelphia, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (1-21): Colangelo certainly cringed during his first live look at the roster as Philadelphia allowed a San Antonio squad resting Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili to shoot a blistering 61.8 percent from the field. The 76ers had just three steals and one blocked shot and also shot a porous 34.7 percent from the field. Rookie center Jahlil Okafor returned from a two-game suspension for off-the-court incidents and had 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

ABOUT THE NETS (6-15): Impressive rookie guard Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be sidelined about eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured right ankle on Wednesday. Team doctor Martin O‘Malley said in a statement that two screws were inserted to repair the fracture and that there was no other structural damage. Hollis-Jefferson, who was averaging 5.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, was replaced in Tuesday’s starting lineup by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 19 points in a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have won seven of the past nine meetings.

2. Philadelphia backup SG Tony Wroten (knee) is just 2-of-12 shooting in two games since returning from his injury.

3. Brooklyn backup C Andrea Bargnani (hamstring) is expected back after a four-game absence.

PREDICTION: Nets 106, 76ers 100