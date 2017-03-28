Preview: 76ers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets seek their second winning streak in just over a week when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Nets went all season without consecutive victories before picking up two in a row last week, and have a shot at another run following Sunday's 107-92 win at Atlanta.

That was the seventh win in the last 15 games for the suddenly respectable squad that was 8-49 before the relative turnaround. "I don't want to say earlier in the season we would have folded, but I don't think we would have done a great job of holding on, and holding our composure the way we did," Nets center Brook Lopez told reporters after the victory over the Hawks. The 76ers have split their last eight games after a 107-94 setback at Indiana on Sunday. They claimed the first two meetings with Brooklyn earlier in the season, including a 10-point triumph in their first visit to the Barclays Center.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (27-46): Rookie Dario Saric was 3-for-15 from the floor against the Pacers and had his string of double-digit games snapped at 22 when he finished with nine. "No time for crying, or something like that," Saric told reporters. "I need to change my mind and be focused for the next game." Center Jahlil Okafor (knee) has missed three of the last four games and Richaun Holmes has benefited, scooping up those starts and recording two of his three double-doubles on the season.

ABOUT THE NETS (16-57): Guard Jeremy Lin's return to health has been the primary catalyst in Brooklyn's improved results, as the team is now 9-16 with him in the lineup and 7-41 without. Lin scored 19 points and handed out eight assists against Atlanta while swingman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson notched his sixth double-double with 11 points and 13 boards. Guards Joe Harris (shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) continue to be sidelined with their respective ailments, while former Sixers guard K.J. McDaniels has taken advantage with four straight double-digit scoring games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 12 boards over his last three games.

2. Sixers PF Shawn Long has scored at least 13 points - nearly twice his season average - while shooting 63.3 percent in a three-game stretch.

3. The teams conclude their four-game season series April 4 at Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Nets 108, 76ers 102