Nets snap losing streak, beat 76ers

NEW YORK -- Before he took a rare start at center for the Brooklyn Nets against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, second-year player Mason Plumlee told coach Lionel Hollins that he was definitely ready to play.

“He talked to me and made a promise,” Hollins said. “So I told him to go out and back up what you said. But he has to do that game after game. I won’t reveal what he said.”

Plumlee, starting for the injured Brook Lopez, certainly lived up to his words, scoring a season-high 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, leading the Brooklyn Nets to an 88-70 victory over a gritty Philadelphia 76ers squad Friday night at the Barclays Center.

The victory enabled the Nets (9-12) to snap a three-game losing streak, while the hapless Sixers, who had won two of their last four after losing the first 17 games of the season, dropped to 2-20.

The Nets pulled away in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, going on a 10-0 run to start the period, to earn the victory, but it didn’t come easy. They did hold the Sixers to just 25 points in the second half, tying a team record for fewest points allowed in a second half, a mark set four prior times.

Plumlee said that the key to the win was the team’s defensive effort, especially in the second half.

“We came out and defended well in the second half,” Plumlee said. “That was big for us. It enabled us to get a nice rhythm going. It was a good overall effort from all of us. We knew we were down a few people, so we had to pick it up.”

Besides Plumlee the Nets received 12 points each from forward Joe Johnson and guard Alan Anderson. Guard Sergey Karasev, also getting a rare start, added 11 points. Forward Kevin Garnett grabbed 12 rebounds and guard Deron Williams had 10 assists, but just three points.

The Sixers got 20 points from forward Robert Covington and 14 points from guard Michael Carter-Williams, who also had six rebounds and nine assists. Center Henry Sims added 14 points and guard Tony Wroten had 12 in vain.

Hollins thought that his team did a better job of eliminating the Sixers’ 3-point prowess that kept them in the game early on. Covington made his first four from long range, but went 2-for-6 the rest of the way. Philadelphia connected on just 11-of-28 from 3-point range (39 percent) and 22-of-69 overall (31.9 percent).

“Once we caught up with their 3-point shooters, we did a good job of keeping them out of the paint and held them to one shot,” Hollins said. “The guys we had out there in the third and early fourth quarters did a great job of executing and just playing.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown thought that his young team just wore down late in the game.

“We’re a young team and 23 turnovers don’t help,” Brown said. “You look at the first half and Covington gave us something and we were up at the time. But by the end of the third, the tide started to turn and we couldn’t sustain it. We were able to get the first three quarters, but we always play with no margin for error. That makes it harder for us.”

Carter-Williams made a monstrous two-handed dunk that tied the game at 56-56 in the third, but then Anderson drained a 3-pointer for the Nets to give Brooklyn a 59-56 lead with 2:34 left.

Anderson hit a lane jumper that gave the Nets a 63-58 lead with 28 seconds left in the third. Brooklyn led, 63-60, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Nets then scored the game’s next 10 points to put the game away.

“We need to build on this,” Plumlee said. “We go to Charlotte tomorrow (Saturday) and see if we can get another one. It’s important to keep playing well.”

It’s also important for the Nets to get contributions from players like Plumlee.

“We need to have guys who can come off the bench and do the job,” Hollins said. “And not just went guys are hurt. To have a good team, you need performances like that.”

NOTES: The Nets finally rid themselves of F Andrei Kirilenko, trading the former All-Star to the Sixers with G Jorge Gutierrez and a second-round pick in 2020 for F Brandon Davies. Kirilenko played only seven games for the Nets this season and found himself buried on coach Lionel Hollins’ bench. It was thought that the Sixers acquired Kirilenko and then would immediately waive him, but Kirilenko was on the Sixers’ active roster for Friday night’s game. ... The Sixers did waive Gutierrez on Friday after the trade. ... The Sixers signed former St. Joseph’s University standout Ronald Roberts from their NBA Development League team, the Delaware 87ers, where Roberts was averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 Roberts, a native of Bayonne, N.J., spent time in a tryout with the Nets before last summer’s draft and was with the Sixers in training camp before being waived to the D-League affiliate before the start of the regular season. ... The Nets were still without C Brook Lopez (lower back strain) and F Mirza Teletovic (hip), but F Kevin Garnett (foot) and F Joe Johnson (flu) started after being officially listed as questionable.