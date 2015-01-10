EditorsNote: fixes 76ers coach to Brett from Brent Brown

Noel’s dunk sends Sixers past Nets

NEW YORK -- As Philadelphia 76ers point guard Michael Carter-Williams drove through the paint, center Nerlens Noel slipped through the defense and was open on the baseline.

The only thing left for Noel and the 76ers was to finish the play.

Carter-Williams and Noel teamed up for the winning dunk with 3.2 seconds as the 76ers rallied from a 13-point deficit for a dramatic 90-88 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Noel finished with 12 points, and hours after practicing his dunking in pregame warm-ups, he put the final touches on Philadelphia’s sixth win and second in three games.

After Brooklyn center Brook Lopez hit a 13-footer with 25.3 seconds left for an 88-88 tie, Carter-Williams drove by guard Jarrett Jack and forward Mason Plumlee unimpeded to the baseline and found Noel for the dramatic dunk.

“At the end of the game when he had the ball, I knew he was going to finish it,” Carter-Williams said. “We’ve been really talking about him, dunking the ball when he gets down low and not laying it up, and I think he’s taking good strides in that and he finished with authority and he really played well for us tonight, not only offensively but defensively he was great and he was in the right position the whole game.”

Noel said, “I know Mike’s a great dribble-drive-type player. Just knowing his tendencies, I was able to clear out the way, go to an open shot and finish strong.”

On the previous three possessions, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown tried running pick-and-roll plays for Noel. Instead, the 76ers came up empty with two turnovers and a missed hook shot by Noel with 41.2 seconds remaining, which would have expanded the 88-86 lead provided by point guard Tony Wroten’s three-point play with 2:41 remaining.

The only thing left after Noel’s dunk getting a defensive stop and keeping the ball out Brooklyn forward Joe Johnson’s hands.

Johnson was covered tightly by forward Luc Mbah a Moute. As a last resort, the ball wound up in Lopez’s hands, and with one second left as Noel guarded him, he missed a desperation 27-foot 3-point attempt.

“We tried to get greedy and take the last shot and if you’re trying to be perfect we went probably a second too early,” Brown said. “But we got Nerlens and it worked out well.”

Lopez said, “I was the last resort. It shouldn’t have come down to that.”

While Brown was thrilled with the comeback, Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins was not after his team was outscored 35-20 in the final 14:20 by going 6 of 18 from the field and committing eight of its 10 turnovers en route to a fourth straight loss.

“You act like we are one of the better teams in the East or in the league,” Hollins said when asked if this was a bad loss. “We’re not. We are right down with them, Philadelphia -- we just have a few more wins. That’s all it is. People keep saying that’s a bad loss. We are trying to get wins against anybody we can.”

Sixers forward Robert Covington scored seven of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining for an 86-85 lead. Mbah a Moute added 16 points and Wroten had 12, including the layup that gave Philadelphia its first lead since 8:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Lopez had 18 points and Plumlee had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, who lost their fourth straight. Jack had 14 points and Johnson scored 13 for Brooklyn, which led 68-55 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

“I think we’re OK,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we’re that good.”

NOTES: Because the Nets are facing the difficult front line of Detroit’s Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond on Saturday, coach Lionel Hollins rested F Kevin Garnett. Garnett normally sits out at least one part of a back-to-back. ... Asked if Brooklyn’s offensive struggles were a matter of missing shots or not grasping concepts, Hollins responded, “What concepts, pick-and-roll -- simple, stand over there, stand over there, run pick-and-roll, come behind ,get the open shot and make it. It’s as simple as that, it’s not like we have some complicated offense that nobody’s ever seen before.” ... Philadelphia swingman Hollis Thompson missed his 10th straight game with an upper respiratory that began Dec. 19. Thompson has lost 20 pounds because of the illness, but coach Brent Brown said he has gained eight to 10 pounds back and could return before the All-Star break. ... Philadelphia F Luc Mbah a Moute returned from missing two games because of turf toe in his left foot and was in the starting lineup for the 29th straight game that he appeared in. After the game, Brown said of his defense on Brooklyn F Joe Johnson: “Go right and give Mbah a Moute a hug”