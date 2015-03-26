EditorsNote: corrects Noel’s steals to 4

Noel, Covington lead 76ers over Nuggets

DENVER -- Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown wants people to start talking about Nerlens Noel for Rookie of the Year.

After his performance Wednesday, the 76ers center might get into the conversation.

Noel had 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, rookie forward Robert Covington tied a career-high with 25 points and the 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 99-85.

Noel added four steals and Covington also tied a career-high with six 3-pointers to help the 76ers (18-54) sweep the season series from Denver.

Guard Isaiah Canaan added 15 points off the bench for Philadelphia.

Guard Ty Lawson scored 19 points and forward Wilson Chandler had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Both teams exited the playoff race long ago and now they are battling for lottery position for the draft in June. The 76ers were coming off a tough one-point loss in Sacramento on Tuesday night while Denver (27-45) had two days off following a win in Orlando.

Noel had 14 points and six blocks against the Kings and backed it up with another strong performance during one of the toughest back-to-backs in the league.

“People have to start talking about him for Rookie of the Year,” Brown said. “He’s a complete game changer. He’s a complete defensive presence when he’s lurking to block shots. He continues to improve.”

Noel missed all of last season following knee surgery after being the top pick in the 2013 draft. He is averaging 15 points, 11.5 rebounds and nearly four blocks in his last four games.

“I‘m just playing basketball,” he said. “My goal is to affect the game any way possible. I just keep it going and come in day with that mindset.”

The Nuggets struggled in their first home game following a 2-3 road trip. They started slow and finished worse, scoring just nine points in the decisive third quarter.

The nine points tied a franchise low for one quarter.

“We were a little sluggish early and then we tried to crawl back into the game,” Denver interim coach Melvin Hunt said.

Despite the lack of playoff atmosphere, this one was close throughout.

The third quarter was a two-man show. Covington got started early, hitting 3-pointers to give the 76ers a fast start to the second half. Philadelphia took a 60-53 lead on Covington’s fourth 3-pointer early in the third before the Nuggets rallied to tie it on a 3-pointer by forward Danilo Gallinari with 6:51 left in the period.

“They were just leaving me open,” said Covington, who also scored 25 at Detroit on Dec. 6. “My teammates have confidence in me, I have confidence in myself and I just let it fly. When I hit one my confidence boosted.”

Lawson kept Denver close with six early points in the period and then hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 70-69. Lawson hit another 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 run to end the period to give the Nuggets a 76-72 lead heading into the fourth.

It was Denver’s first lead since early in the second quarter.

The game was tied at 81 when Covington hit a 3-pointer with 4:10 left. After guard Jameer Nelson’s bucket made it a one-point game, Canaan and forward Hollis Thompson hit consecutive shots from long range to give the 76ers a 90-83 lead.

“I thought, yeah, we had things figured out,” Lawson said. “We started to find each other. But they came out and hit three after three. It was a little deflating.”

The 76ers extended the lead to 95-83 on three free throws by Canaan and a steal and dunk by Noel.

“To come back and hold them to nine points, to close out a road game with that young team, that’s a good effort,” Brown said.

The 76ers got points from 11 different players in the first half to take a 49-46 lead at the break.

NOTES: Nuggets G Jameer Nelson played despite having a sore hip. He didn’t play in Friday’s loss in Miami but scored 15 points in Sunday’s win at Orlando. ... Philadelphia F Luc Mbah a Moute was held out with a sore shoulder. Coach Brett Brown said Mbah a Moute’s injury isn’t serious and he is considered day-to-day. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur (right calf soreness) did not play. He had played in four straight games. ... 76ers F Thomas Robinson was acquired by Denver from Portland in a trade-deadline deal last month. The Nuggets cut Robinson, who signed with Philadelphia on Feb. 23.